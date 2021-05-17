A crowd had gathered around the Rec Center pool. They cheered and cheered for the swimmers making their way through the shallow water in the 15-yard water walk. Some waved signs. Everyone wore a smile.
It had been a long time coming. On Friday, Special Olympians from around the Big Horn Basin gathered in Cody to compete for the first time in two years. The competition covered land, sea and a little bit of air, with athletes competing in swimming and track events in the morning, then heading to a basketball skills challenge in the afternoon.
Riverton coach Kelsey Harder was cheering on her athletes as they competed in the skills challenge from the sideline.
“They have not stopped talking about it for the last three weeks,” she said. “I’ve had several students coming into my classroom on a daily basis asking what time we’re leaving, are we going to Cody still. Then we got our event shirts and they were over the moon. Everything has been so great to look forward to, especially after last year.
Special Olympics Wyoming canceled its events last year due to the pandemic. This year, there is no state competition, so the times and scores at the Cody games will be sent to the state office to get tabulated against the other four SOWY areas in the state and athletes will also medal at the state level.
Simply having an event like the Cody games is really important for the athletes. Just ask Cody Olympian Lilly Tarbett, who won three gold medals and a silver medal at the track portion, and a bronze medal in the basketball skills competition.
“I missed having it last year and I was ready to have it this year,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do sports but competing in the actual sports, I felt like I couldn’t do it. So having Special Olympics has been amazing.”
The event runs on assistance from volunteers. Parents and students help organize the athletes and get them to the right places. Park County Sheriff Scott Steward was at the basketball skills challenge to hand out medals to the winning athletes.
Cody sophomore Clara Christensen was at both the swimming and basketball events. A Unified athlete herself with the Fillies swim team, she’s been involved with Special Olympics for most of her life. She was volunteering to help keep her brother, who has Down syndrome, safe and to support her friends.
“Watching them compete and the look on their face when they do it, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just did it,’ it’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s all for the kids.”
A Riverton athlete took the podium outside the gym, ready to be anointed by Steward. He gave his medal a bite, just to double check, drawing cheers from the crowd and a smile from Harder. The joy on the faces of the athletes is obvious and infectious.
“In the two years I’ve known them,” Harder said of her athletes, “I’ve never seen them smile more than they have today.”
