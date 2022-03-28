After an initial test run at Cody High School, visitors to the middle school will soon need to familiarize themselves with a new visitor management system that will eventually be installed at every school in the district.
Anyone entering the schools will need to bring valid government identification. That ID will be entered into the management system, and they will be provided a pin number which they will use on their next visits.
“There is an iPad there for people to access,” district maintenance director Terry Gardenhire said. “There is also a printer out there that will print out a visitor pass.”
The system was installed in early January at CHS, and the plan is to have the same system working at the middle school some time after spring break.
The pin number assigned will be the same one assigned to visitors throughout the district. So parents with children in more than one school will have just one pin number to hang onto.
“It’s a similar visitor management system that is utilized in Powell and other schools around the Big Horn Basin,” CHS attendance secretary Rebecca Merritt said. “People who travel around the Basin are familiar with some kind of system like this.”
Visitors will be prompted on the screen to answer questions regarding the purpose of their visit and who they are there to meet.
Once that individual’s name is selected they are sent an email automatically letting them know they have a visitor who has entered the building.
Once they check out on the iPad, another email is sent indicating the visitor has departed the building.
“Once people have used it they have no problem getting in and out,” Merritt said. “We’ve had some parents now that have used it and they don’t have any trouble.”
High school office personnel met with middle school office workers recently to give them a little insight about the system, and don’t anticipate any issues.
Once the middle school has had a few weeks or so to get used to the change, other schools in the district will follow.
“My guess is it will run for at least a month at the middle school before we talk about turning it on elsewhere,” Gardenhire said.”We don’t have a set schedule for that.”
Eventually, every school in the district will all be using the same way of checking people in and out.
“If they have done it at the high school, they should be familiar with it at the other schools,” Merritt said. “Most people can probably figure it out, but I don’t want anyone to struggle with it. All of the people in the office are willing to jump up and help them out.”
