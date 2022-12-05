Joseph R. Calvo

A man from Nebraska was arrested and charged on Nov. 28 with battery and criminal trespass after allegedly getting into two fights and reentering the premises of the Silver Dollar Bar when he had been thrown out only a few minutes earlier.

(1) comment

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

- let's aim for " Hate Crime " on this...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.