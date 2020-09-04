Cody Regional Health’s COVID-19 incident response team is standing down after nearly six months.
Low numbers of coronavirus cases coupled with fully establishing a plan have led the team to be turned into a committee.
“The purpose of the incident command team was to develop policies, procedures and processes,” said Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund. “Those are hard-wired into our organization now as part of our new normal for the foreseeable future. So, like most things here, we’ll manage it by committee.”
The management committee will operate in a similar capacity to the incident response team but will meet less often, and because it will be an internal committee, members will have less paperwork to fill out.
The switch to management by committee does not mean that the threat from the coronavirus has passed or that the hospital is taking it less seriously than before. Ultimately, it is an administrative change more than anything else.
“COVID hasn’t gone away,” Ungrund said. “We’re not laxing our procedures. But we’re now at a point where this is our new normal and we felt like we could go to a committee going forward.”
The Viral Management Committee will be made up of many of the same people who were on the incident command team.
Coming with the transition of the team is a small reduction in testing for the coronavirus. The drive-thru testing that operated out of the Monument Parking Lot is being reduced, with the tests only to be administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Testing capacity will increase to 50 per day, reducing the total number of weekly drive-thru tests the hospital performs from 125 to 100.
Now that the hospital has reopened, running the drive-thru testing site has caused some staffing challenges elsewhere, Ungrund said.
And the winter months pose a challenge all their own. For the moment, the Tuesday and Thursday testing will run through September, at which point the committee will reevaluate how it will operate or if it does.
The move comes shortly after Powell Valley Healthcare announced it would stop rapid testing for the next 1-2 months while its testing machine gets reconfigured. Park County Public Nursing Manager Bill Crampton also said too many people were getting tested and abusing the system.
Despite uncertainty that still remains with the testing supply chain, Ungrund said during the hospital board meeting Aug. 26 the hospital was in “good shape” when it came to testing supplies.
In a related note, CEO Doug McMillan reported to the board in that same meeting that the hospital had been visited by a Wyoming Department of Health surveyor following a complaint about how the hospital was handling the virus.
Not only did the surveyor find the complaint unfounded, but McMillan said the surveyor told him that CRH had been able to do more than many other hospitals with its COVID-19 response and that the others would like to have been able to do as much as CRH had.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this story)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.