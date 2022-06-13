The filing for this summer’s primary election was as busy as any in recent years in Park County.
However, that rush of enthusiasm didn’t extend to the town of Frannie. No one filed for either mayor or any of the open town council positions.
CJ Baker with the Park County Elections Office said those positions will become write-in races, at least for the primary.
In municipal races with no candidates, someone can qualify for the general election ballot if they receive three or more write-in votes in the primary, he said.
“In fact, two people per race could advance to the general election that way,” he wrote in an email.
That means that all candidates who are currently unopposed after the initial filing may still face an independent challenger in the general election.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) knows that full well as she ran unopposed in her first run for House District 50 in the primary, and then faced an independent challenger in November.
She’s again one of a number of candidates unopposed in the primary, although only two of them, county sheriff candidate Darrell Steward and City Council Ward 3 candidate Lee Ann Reiter, are unopposed as new candidates, rather than as incumbents.
Reiter was initially facing a challenger, but Quentin McHoes backed out, saying in an email he withdrew after seeing her filing.
As for Frannie, Baker said if no one gets three votes in the primary – or if those who receive three or more votes decline to run – then the general election ballot will have no candidates listed and it will come down to whoever gets the most write-ins.
Of course, the winner would still have to be someone who wants, or can take, the office. So Mickey Mouse will not be Frannie’s next mayor, no matter how many votes he receives.
