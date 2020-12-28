The City of Cody delayed on a number of expenditures in the summer when the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions slowed the local economy.
However, a combinations of factors means revenue hasn’t been off as much as expected. Being short-staffed at times and receiving more than a million dollars in CARES Act funds has given city leaders more budget flexibility.
“Cash balance is up due to decreased expenses, increased revenue,” finance director Leslie Brumage said.
This month the council was able to fulfill a few of those earlier plans, including giving employees a raise. The cost is $77,032 for 110 employees.
City council members agreed to move forward prior to the holiday break to grant a 2.5% merit pay boost as part of a midyear budget amendment.
The council will make the action final in January.
“Our employees have done a good job the last six months,” city administrator Barry Cook said. “They’ve gone through a lot.”
Council members also approved a number of equipment purchases, including a mini-excavator and trailer for public works and a dumpster for newspapers.
“These are requests in enterprise funds, stuff we had cut out of the budget, not knowing if people would be able to pay utility bills,” Cook said. “The delinquency rate is the same, so we’re not seeing reduction in cash flows.”
(2) comments
Whoa! Stop the presses! The city council and the city administrator were crying "poor boy" to all who would listen BEFORE the vote on the 20% sales tax hike and NOW they are "OK" and so flush they are giving raises.... You can't make this stuff up....
As we said prior to the ballot: Look at the HUGE reserves the city has and do NOT listen to their special website saying "all is lost if we don't get the tax hike."
As we've said: There is ZERO reason to raise taxes - the economy is coming back nicely and revenues of all sorts are up, up, up. That does not include the "free" gov'ment money that is lining their pockets.
Glad to see the city workers get raises. Now if their bosses would shut-up and quit lying to them and the people we'll all be fine.
If they have the gaul to bring up any NEW taxes, we will remind them of this moment. BIG TIME.
Awesome so now quit asking everybody for more taxes
