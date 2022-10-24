Citing a need for more input from the contractors board, the Cody City Council tabled the ordinance that would have reduced its size from 10 to seven members. The council won’t hold a second reading of the ordinance until early November.
According to City Planner Todd Stowell, the reduction comes as a solution to vacancies on the board and the inability to regularly form a quorum during their meetings.
“I would be hard pressed to move forward with this without [contractors] board members’ input,” Mayor Matt Hall said at the Oct. 18 council meeting.
The mayor said one of the contractors board members he talked to was not happy about the possible reduction in members.
“He felt that having 10 [members] gave greater composition to the board,” Hall said.
According to the agenda item summary report, members of the contractors board were asked for input through email.
“Only one board member responded with ‘my opinion is to leave it as is. The more input from the contractor group the better. Why go backwards when Cody is growing,’” the agenda report said.
Additional input will be gathered at the next contractors board meeting, but Stowell said attendance remains an issue.
“If attendance of the board members at their meeting was not an issue, and if there were contractors wanting and able to fill all of the vacant positions on the board, we may not be having this discussion,” Stowell said. “We have to make special accommodations to even get a quorum,” including delaying the start time or doing call-ins.
The board is “experiencing difficulties in finding that many contractors who are willing to serve on the board and regularly attend the meetings,” according to the summary report.
Stowell said the board hasn’t been able to fill an electrical contractor position since 2021 because of the lack of candidates.
If the ordinance goes into effect, the board would then be made up of two general contractors, one electrician, one mechanical/HVAC contractor, one plumbing contractor and two at-large positions open to architects, engineers or persons qualified by experience or training.
“Flexibility is added by not requiring an architect or engineer, but allowing them or others qualified by experience and training to serve on the board,” the summary report said.
This would reduce the number of plumbers serving on the board from two to one and the number of electricians from two to one. A city council member would no longer be a voting member but would serve in a liaison role, according to the summary report.
Stowell added that the reduction would allow the board to more easily reach a quorum.
“Because we are not starting from scratch in filling the board positions, we know that there is a core group of five or six contractors that typically attend a meeting,” he said. “By keeping those contractors on the board, or qualified replacements, we are fairly confident that having enough board members in attendance to form a quorum will rarely be an issue.”
The board doesn’t necessarily need 10 members to do its job, Stowell added.
“Over 95% of the board’s business is verifying the qualifications of a person wanting a contractor license, which is relatively straightforward and does not necessitate widespread input or discussion,” he said. “On the few occasions where their business warrants additional discussion and input, the board member could and should make contact with other contractors and bring that information back to the board meetings.”
Just reducing the board by one member would be preferable, Stowell said.
“While seven members is the proposal, even dropping the number to nine would mean that only five members, rather than six, would be enough to form a quorum,” he said.
Council president Diane Ballard said she wanted more input from the contractors board on reducing the size.
“I would be curious to hear how the board feels about nine versus seven members,” Ballard said.
She made a motion to table the second reading of the ordinance. The council approved the motion, allowing time for the contractors board to meet and provide more input on the issue.
The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the council’s Nov. 8 meeting.
