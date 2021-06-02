Cody firefighters only had to respond to one fire alarm last week, but they’re not letting their guard down.
Park County Fire District No. 2 director Jerry Parker said he was anticipating a hot end to the week.
Throughout the region, Friday looks to be the warmest of the Wednesday through Saturday period, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Cody is predicted to hit 93 degrees Thursday and 94 Friday, with only a slight cool down to 91 Saturday. While NWS does not have an official record for Cody, the unofficial record is 93 set June 4, 1988, the summer of the Yellowstone fires.
“If the pattern remains, it’s going to be somewhere near those record temperatures,” said NWS Riverton forecaster Lance VandenBoogart.
On top of that, most of Park County is in a moderate drought or abnormally dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor, although that’s not nearly as severe as in the southwestern part of the state.
