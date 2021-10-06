When French foreign exchange student Manon Desquesses’ twin sister got word of landing a host family in April and Desquesses hadn’t heard anything months later, she thought her dream of heading to the United States for her senior year of high school might not come true.
With COVID still a problem around the world, especially in California where her first choice to live had virus cases rising, it wasn’t a given she would secure a spot at all.
So when Aug. 27 rolled around and she got word she would be heading to Cody, she had three days to say her au revoirs and pack for the adventure of a lifetime.
“I had no news about my situation,” Desquesses said. “The trip can be canceled at any time. When I got the news, in three days I packed everything and off I go.”
A familiar story unfolded near Milan, Italy, where fellow exchange student Greta Sala anxiously waited for a call about her chance at living and studying abroad in the United States.
Again it was near the end of August when she got the call. Trying to get to a school in New York as she wanted wasn’t looking good, as COVID raged there as well.
“I finished my visa and my agency called and said I would be leaving the 30th of August and I would be leaving for Wyoming. You have a double placement with a French girl,” Sala said. “A lot of schools aren’t taking foreign exchange students again this year,” Sala said. “I was so nervous. I’m just so happy to be here. It’s been my dream since I was 13.”
So, with a year’s hiatus due to COVID, Cody High School once again is playing host to a pair of foreign visitors, this time with special visas, vaccinations and landing in a place completely different from where they thought they would end up.
Now, they share host parents in Adrienne and Jake DeWilde in Wapiti. And with all the odds stacked against them, the European duo said they ended up settling in the perfect spot with the perfect family.
“All of the people here are really, really nice,” Sala said. “It feels like a movie. The school, the school bus. I had never been to America, so everything is so new, and so different.”
Desquesses had more experience with America than Sala, traveling around Florida when she was a kid, and taking a three-week tour popular among Europeans around the national parks in California and Utah.
The pictures she sends and stories she tells her friends back home have left them in awe.
“They can’t believe everything is true about America,” Desquesses said, her friends peppering her with questions. “You actually have a locker in the corridor? You have a gym? You have a mall?”
Their European schools came with gruelling schedules, school on Saturday mornings, 10 hour days and sitting in the same class for years with little sense of community, so CHS’ recent homecoming week had the pair in disbelief.
“It was something I thought only existed in the movies,” Desquesses said. “A big difference between here and France is we don’t have the traditions. We don’t have any prom. We don’t have any homecoming. We don’t have football games. We don’t have volleyball games.”
Now, both are competing in cross country and both plan to ski this winter, something they both enjoy.
The stress of moving to a completely different environment, living with strangers and adjusting to a new way of life might be a challenge for some. But for these two, the transition has been nothing but a blessing.
“The schools in Italy are so hard. I really wanted to take a break from my life, and I am so happy to be here,” Sala said.
Desquesses couldn’t agree more.
“We both take this experience as a break,” Desquesses said. “We really enjoy life here. We discover a lot different things every day. I can breathe here.”
In one short month the girls have come to know their hosts and their family as their own extended family. The students in Cody have treated them as if they all grew up together. And the integration which, seems like would take a lifetime, has only taken a matter of weeks.
Those weeks have been filled with culture, tradition and the simple Wyoming wonders of cars stopping to let a herd of elk cross the road like like it’s an everyday occurance.
“Our host family are like our second parents and grandparents,” Sala said. “We are very lucky. We have had no problems. We just enjoy every day.”
