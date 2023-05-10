The hat. The boots. The rugged visage. You know a cowboy when you see one.
Or do you?
That’s the question asked in an upcoming episode of the new PBS series “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubinstein.” The episode, titled “The American Cowboy” and filmed partially in Cody, is an attempt to re-examine the myth of the cowboy and provide an inclusive portrait of what the cowboy lifestyle looks like today, said one of the show’s producers Lizzie Mulvey.
“A big part of this series as a whole — and the episode we filmed in Cody in particular — is trying to tell the true history of these integral symbols that are part of our culture, and maybe reexamine what they mean and how they can be more inclusive in the future,” she said.
But before redefining the image of a cowboy, the team behind “Iconic America” first had to understand how the myth of the cowboy started in the first place, Mulvey said. And that’s what brought them to Cody in July of 2022.
“Our team kind of settled on Buffalo Bill Cody as someone who embodied a stark change in how the American public viewed the cowboy,” she said. “He was really good at taking elements of reality and embellishing them into something larger-than-life that people wanted to watch. We feel like you can draw a straight line from Buffalo Bill to Western movies and TV shows and other portrayals of cowboys in popular culture.
“It all started with Buffalo Bill.”
As such, the “Iconic America” crew spent a fair amount of time at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, learning about Buffalo Bill. Jeremy Johnston, curator of the Center’s Buffalo Bill Museum, was among the interviewees.
In the episode, he talked about how Buffalo Bill popularized the myth of the cowboy not only in the United States, but around the world.
“He took the show overseas and was a massive hit,” Johnston said. “He appeared before Queen Victoria. He appeared in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Austro-Hungarian empire. So a lot of Europeans were exposed to the cowboy as the ideal American (through Buffalo Bill).”
The “Iconic America” team also wanted to paint an authentic portrait of what cowboy life is like in Cody today, Mulvey said. To do that, they spent the Fourth of July weekend at the Cody Stampede talking to various competitors and cowboys.
Among the interviewees was Meeteetse bullfighter Dusty Tuckness, who said he believes cowboys are “people who work hard every day and put their best foot forward to overcome life’s challenges.”
The “Iconic America” team also talked to a Stampede rodeo clown, John Harrison, who performs at roughly 45 rodeos a year. He said he knew from a young age that he wanted to work in the rodeo.
“I tried riding calves when I was about 12 years old, and I got knocked down — breath knocked out of me,” Harrison said in the episode. “I was like, ‘Why would anyone want to do this?’ And so I knew the entertainment side of it is what I wanted to be in.”
The trip to the Stampede also helped the crew learn about how diverse the rodeo world really is, Mulvey said. Rancher, team roper and regular Stampede competitor Derrick Begay, who is from the Navajo nation in Arizona, is featured prominently in the episode.
“Whether it’s out on the ranch or in my rodeo career, I like to promote the Western lifestyle,” Begay said in the episode. “It’s something that’s always been there, and I think it’s always going to be ... It’s hard to make a living for yourself or your family in rodeo and ranching, but I’m proud of what I do.”
When the “Iconic America” team left Cody and traveled to other communities such as Oklahoma City, Okla., and Fort Worth, Texas, the full diversity of modern cowboy life became clear, Mulvey said. For example, the crew interviewed Cleo Hearn, founder of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo in Fort Worth, and Lake Iolani Stevens, a Native Hawaiian and Ranch Bronc Champion.
“Rodeo culture surprised me by how geographically diverse it is,” Mulvey said. “Each state’s rodeos have a different flavor and uniqueness. I was really impressed by how beautiful and diverse cowboy culture is state-by-state. We think of it as this monolithic thing, but there is really so much more to it than that.
“The stereotypical idea of a cowboy is a rugged white, masculine gun-toting figure, and that has been co-opted by Hollywood and advertising over the years, but our interviews showed us that being a cowboy is much more complex and diverse than how the symbol has evolved over the years.”
Mulvey said she was impressed with the “warmth and openness” of everyone interviewed and their willingness to share their cowboy culture with outsiders. She said she hopes the episode will lead to a greater understanding of how cowboy culture has grown and evolved over the years, and what it looks like today.
“I think there are a lot of people who only know the mythologized version of the West,” Mulvey said. “So hopefully this episode will be the beginning of a great discovery for a lot of people.”
The American Cowboy” episode of “Iconic America” will air on PBS on May 17 at 9 p.m., and will be available for streaming on PBS’ app and website the next day. The series premiered on April 26, and new episodes will air every Wednesday through June 14.
This episode airs on Wyoming PBS Wednesday, May 17th at 9pm and can be viewed online at video.wyomingpbs.org after the premiere!
