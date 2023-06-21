A Laramie-based artist has been chosen by the Cody Public Art Committee to complete a mural on the south-facing wall of By Western Hands.
Dan Toro, who studied art at the University of Wyoming, has a background in oil painting and printmaking. He has painted murals around the country for the past decade, a CPAC press release said.
“We’re excited to partner with Dan Toro to create a vibrant, engaging new mural in Cody,” CPAC chair Diane Ballard said in the press release. “Dan’s work is stunning. Cody will be proud of this memorable painting.”
CPAC was created under the direction of the city of Cody to “enrich the cultural and historical aesthetics of the community for both residents and the many visitors that travel to Cody,” the release said.
Toro was selected via an open-call process. CPAC announced a request for applications from artists in January of this year. From the pool of applicants, three artists were selected to submit final designs in April. CPAC deliberated throughout May before selecting the final artist.
During its June 6 meeting, the Cody City Council authorized a payment of $3,400 to Toro.
By the end of the project, the city will pay Toro a total of $17,000, the agenda report said.
A grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund in the amount of $17,640 was received last year for the mural project, though the total cost of the project to the city will be $51,780, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
The release said Toro’s design for the mural “reflects the surrounding nature and the Western culture of the area.”
Mary Sims, executive director of By Western Hands, said she looks forward to having the artwork on the exterior of the building, the press release said.
“The By Western Hands building and Enterprise plaza have become a focal point of Cody’s history and future in western functional art,” Sims said in the release. “We are honored and excited to have an amazing display of art and talent on our building.”
The final mural design has not yet been released and will have to get final approval from the city council, the agenda report said.
Toro should be in Cody to begin work on the mural this month, the release said.
City council vice president Emily Swett, who participates in CPAC, told council members that “he’s set to start pretty soon, in the next couple of weeks.”
She said CPAC “was excited about moving forward with this project” and that Toro’s design would be a “cool addition to By Western Hands.”
“The design incorporates a lot of really neat elements that are important to our community,” Swett added.
The approximate size of the mural will be 84 feet by 12 feet, and should be completed by July 30, the agenda report said.
The public will be invited to a mural unveiling, with details to be announced at a later date, according to the release.
Some of Toro’s work can be viewed on his Instagram at instagram.com/ziggaziggah/?hl=en.
