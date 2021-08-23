As schools come back into session with fewer restrictions than last year, teachers are excited to be able to shape young minds face-to-face.
One such teacher is Cody Middle School science teacher Pete Idema, entering his 24th year in the classroom.
“I’m super thankful that we start in person,” he said.
The first day for students is Wednesday.
Idema hopes that his students can think independently, regardless of external influences.
“It’s important for students to get as much information and let the kids decide to make good decisions,” he said. “That’s part of science.”
He hopes that parents get involved in their student’s passion for learning.
Science and health teachers alike are excited for in person instruction.
“I’m excited to see the kids back in school,” said health and physical education teacher Matt McFadden.
He said he’s trying to teach his students life skills outside of grades and test scores, as important as they may be. One key component of that is not being afraid to fail and getting out of your comfort zone.
If a student wants to try fly fishing, for example, McFadden hopes that is encouraged outside of the classroom.
McFadden said he hopes that parents nurture their student’s passion for knowledge.
“Encourage your kid to try something new,” he said.
Back to school
message
Interim superintendent Tim Foley shared a message last week with families:
Hello Park 6 families, I hope you have had an enjoyable summer and found time to relax and be with friends and family. Last week I sent out information regarding our safe return to school. Today I am providing an update to the information that was previously sent. The main change is that we will be recommending but not requiring masks on school buses; masks will be available for students to use.
The decision has been made that we will return to school as we ended school in May.
- Masks will be recommended but not required. We believe everyone has a personal choice and those choices must be respected.
- Park 6 will continue to work with the Park County Public Health Officer and our local healthcare leaders.
- We will strive to maintain social distancing of 3-6 feet when possible.
- Cleaning protocols will be maintained at the level of the 2020-2021 school year.
- Masks will be recommended but not required while traveling on school buses, this will include travel to sporting events and activities.
