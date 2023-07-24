03282023-CodyTemple-courtesy.jpg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suing the city of Cody Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board on a voting technicality and asked the Park County District Court to determine whether the board had already approved the site plan for the proposed Cody temple during its June 15 meeting.

Kata Jojo

Good for them!! Discrimination is discrimination. The law is the law. Sad the leaders of this town don't understand their own laws. Well, when small town folks don't understand the statutes, a judge will decide. Just seems too often in these Western towns that they do what they want until you force their hand and give them an education in the law. I'm sooooo glad this church is doing this. I'm rooting for you LDS!!!

Santiago Garcia

“The Standard of Truth has been erected; no unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing; … the truth of God will go forth boldly, nobly, and independent, till it has penetrated every continent, visited every clime, swept every country, and sounded in every ear, till the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.”

Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

There is about 6 million active LDS members max worldwide and 1.8 billion Muslims; you might want to give us a break.

Mitch Asay

Get your facts straight Justin before commenting

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Exactly! All their “goodwill” was just lip service. Now they show their true colors. LDS Inc. and their billions will ALWAYS get their way.

