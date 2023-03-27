Patricia Shew
Buy Now

The Cody woman who was arrested in February for a fourth and fifth offense of possessing drugs along with a second offense of driving under the influence of controlled substances was charged March 14 for making “jailhouse booze” while an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.