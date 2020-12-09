There are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Park County than ever before.
Fifteen people are hospitalized in the county’s two hospitals for the virus, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said in a social media post Monday night
With a new patient admitted Monday, Billin said Powell Valley Healthcare had no more ICU beds available. Cody Regional Health has three open.
A seventh Park County resident with COVID-19 died last month, an older adult man, the Wyoming Department of Health also announced Monday.
He was hospitalized but it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
The county has 191 active confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, according to WDH. There have been 1,398 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Park County since the pandemic began, with 1,207 having recovered.
