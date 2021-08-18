Park County is raising its sewer service rates to break even on operations.
At a Tuesday afternoon meeting, county commissioners unanimously agreed to raise rates to $65 per 1,000 gallons starting Jan. 1.
“We need to get at least to break even,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
Rates have been much lower at roughly $20-25 per 2,000.
“We’re pretty woefully undercharging,” county engineer Brian Edwards said.
The county will provide an official letter regarding the increase to all hauler operations in the county so customers are aware of the increase in rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.