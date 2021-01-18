Cheyenne – After convening the 2021 General Session on Jan. 12, the Wyoming Legislature will hold three days of virtual standing committee meetings this week.
The purpose of the meetings is to consider and take public testimony on bills introduced and referred to committees on Jan. 12. The standing committee meetings will be hosted online only.
The public wishing to testify can register to enter the Zoom meeting for each committee by clicking the “testify” button provided on the Legislature’s calendar page at wyoleg.gov. Entities that wish to provide written materials to the committees should email documents to each member of the committee and to LegDocs@wyoleg.gov.
The meetings will also be livestreamed and archived on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Given the participation limits in the Zoom meeting, those wishing to watch the proceedings and not testify are strongly encouraged to view on the Legislature’s YouTube channel.
For a complete list of all the proposed legislation to be considered during the 2021 General Session, please visit wyoleg.gov. The 66th Legislature is scheduled to reconvene virtually on Jan. 27.
