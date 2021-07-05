With the crowds back to normal capacity and back-to-back sellouts during the weekend, the Cody Stampede bounced back after a tough 2020 with a stellar 2021 both on the scoreboard and in the stands.
“It feels really great,” Stampede president Chad Ball said as fans filled the stands Sunday afternoon. “More than anything, the people are ready to be out and doing something. We’re giving them that opportunity to get back to normal.”
From Xtreme Bulls to Independence Day, virtually all of the top cowboys dropped by to try their hand at securing a big payoff before jetting out for another rodeo during Cowboy Christmas.
As usual, Cody, with its big purse, was on just about everyone’s agenda, whether it was hitting one of the four performances at night or in the morning for slack.
The total payoff at the 102nd Cody Stampede topped $300,000 with over 1,100 competitors
“They hand out a lot of money,” former Cody Nite Rodeo roper Hunter Herrin said. “You can’t drive by it.”
The fans couldn’t help themselves either, as more people watched the five days of the Stampede than any in at least the last eight years, since Ball has been on the board.
A couple from Pennsylvania, Wade and Margie Klingensmith, brought grandsons Jackson and Ace to town for the Sunday matinee.
“We wanted to come out here for the Fourth of July,” Wade Klingensmith said. “I love it.”
The two boys were quick converts as well, decked out in boots, jeans, cowboy shirts and hats.
“They came out with shorts, T-shirts and tennis shoes,” Margie Klingensmith said. “Now they’re cowboyed up.”
After listening to music by the Whitlock Sisters, riding the mechanical bull or taking a picture on Mongo, fans filed in for the final show. They watched clown Troy Lerwill make jokes and clear a truck on a dirt bike, and they stood to sing the national anthem, and watch as a group of combat-decorated soldiers was driven around the arena as guests of honor to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Announcer Boyd Polhamus said it was soldiers like them who allowed everyone to come together and celebrate the country’s founding.
And, they got to watch the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country put their all into often just a few seconds for the chance at the money and the glory.
Meeteetse bullfighter Dusty Tuckness, the undisputed champion of bullfighters, said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else for the week.
“Life’s getting rolling, people are happy,” he said. “What better time to be here, celebrating independence with family and friends. It’s awesome.”
