After being convicted for stalking in 2021, a 75-year-old Cody man was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly stalking his original victim again. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Park County District Court on Nov. 18.
If convicted of the offense of stalking within five years of sentencing for a prior conviction, Dean Roger Clarke faces imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
According to the affidavit, Clarke sought out the victim while she was at her boyfriend’s home on Oct. 20 in order to speak with her.
“[The woman] confronted Clarke, advising him to leave her alone and cease contact with her,” Cody Police Officer Justin Dollard wrote in the affidavit.
Clarke gave the woman a letter, in which he stated he was dying from cancer and wanted to say goodbye and that he loved her, the affidavit said. He also accused the woman of having a mental disorder, which he had done in several previous letters, it said.
“Even after the bad things that happened, you are the love of my life,” Clarke wrote in the letter.
According to the affidavit, Clarke’s visit upset the woman.
“[She] stated that the unwanted visit and letter from Clarke had caused her extreme emotional and psychological distress,” Dollard wrote in the affidavit. “It had brought back all of the emotional distress caused from being the victim of Clarke’s prior stalking incidents.”
During his arraignment, Clarke’s counsel, Bethia Kalenak, asked District Court Judge Bill Simpson to change Clarke’s $25,000 cash-only bond to a personal recognizance bond, allowing him to add his signature and be released.
“Twenty-five thousand dollars is patently unreasonable for anyone to come up with who is indigent,” Kalenak said. “What we’re really talking about here is one instance ... This contact was in fact accidental. He did not attempt to see [the victim] in person.”
“My client is terminally ill,” Kalenak added. “He does need some time to get his affairs in order, and he does need some time to visit with specialists and get medical treatment.”
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield opposed Kalenak’s request.
“It is a ridiculous assertion that this was an accident. One is unable to see how you accidentally go to the victim’s house ... with a letter that he had previously written,” Hatfield said. “The only way to keep him from terrorizing the victim is to keep him in jail.
“The fact that he keeps getting convicted of the same misconduct with the same victim causes the state concern,”
Simpson left Clarke’s bond at $25,000 cash only.
Clarke’s victim first reported the incidents of stalking to the police in 2018, and had written Clarke a letter in 2017 telling him not to contact her “in any way, shape or form.”
“I do not want any contact from you ever,” she wrote. “Just leave me alone.”
At the time, Clarke was a neighbor of the woman and her late husband.
On Aug. 22, 2018, she came to the Park County Law Enforcement Center to report that “her former friend and neighbor” had been continually stalking her and leaving cards and notes on her vehicle and at her apartment, the affidavit said.
“[She] advised that ... Clarke had become so overbearing that she has tried to stop all contact with Clarke without success,” Cody Police Officer Rayna Wortham wrote in the affidavit.
In detailing several incidents with Clarke, the victim told police that Clarke had come to her apartment one night as she was folding laundry and made a statement about killing her, the affidavit said.
Clarke continued to leave the woman cards and letters. In one incident in August of 2018, Clarke left a note on her parked car on Sheridan Avenue.
“[She] stated that it really freaked her out because he is now finding her car and leaving notes on it,” the affidavit said.
She applied for and was granted a protection order against Clarke in 2018, but he violated it in 2019 when he left a package on her car. It had been delivered to her old address across from Clarke, who then decided to deliver it to her new address, the affidavit said.
He was arrested and subsequently convicted of stalking in 2021. He was given one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
He allegedly violated that order on Oct. 21 of this year by going to her boyfriend’s house with a letter.
Clarke now faces a jury trial which will be scheduled for a later date.
As of Nov. 18, Clarke remained in the Park County Detention Center.
