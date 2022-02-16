Although the Park County commissioners have been discussing a new land use plan for the county for more than a year, real momentum is finally starting to occur towards this effort.
Earlier in February, the commissioners approved hiring Denver consultant Clarion Associates LLC for up to $299,900 to help the county develop a new land use plan.
A land use plan is a guide for all developmental regulations within the county. The current plan has been in effect since 1998. The first county land use plan was created in 1978.
The commissioners are seeking input from 12-15 members of the public who are interested in serving on the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee. The LUPAC will assist in the development of an updated Land Use Plan for 12 different planning areas throughout the county.
“We’re going to be asking any and all Park County residents to be part of the committees in the area where you live to decide; What do you want to see? What do you want to put in these regs?” Park County Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield said during an August 2021 meeting regarding a proposed subdivison. “Please, please be part of that so we know what the citizens of Park County want.”
In 2021, 23 new subdivisions were approved in Park County, and six more have already been approved through the first two months of 2022. P&Z staff said there are 21 more subdivisions currently in the application stage.
LUPAC members will be appointed by the commissioners to represent specific communities and geographic within Park County, as well as the interests of the county as a whole. The committee will be charged with providing input and ideas about what type development they would like to see as ambassadors for their respective areas. It is expected that the committee will meet 3-5 times.
“We encourage all members of the public, particularly those living in or owning land in unincorporated areas of Park County, to participate in this process through the LUPAC, public meeting participation, submitting comments and reviewing plan drafts,” said Joy Hill, Park County planning and zoning director in a press release. “The policies established by the updated plan will drive upcoming changes to our development regulations.”
Clarion will then work through this data with the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff to help formulate a new land use plan that reflects the current needs, population and pressures existing in Park County.
Clarion has worked with dozens of rural, suburban and urban communities in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and eight other states throughout the U.S. on more than 200 land use projects. In Wyoming, Clarion has worked in Green River, Laramie, Riverton, Sheridan, and Converse and Teton counties.
“During these uncertain times, the act of community planning provides a path forward, and we must meet the moment by responding to calls for climate and equity justice with thoughtful consideration of whether current planning policies and land use regulations are leading us to the futures we want,” according to a statement on the company’s website.
A request for proposal had gone out to bid for this consulting job in September, with Clarion chosen in December.
The current land use plan had only been intended as a 15-year guide with updates made every five years after its inception.
“Unfortunately, due to budgetary and other resource constraints, the 1998 LUP has not been officially reviewed or updated since its inception,” according to the Planning and Zoning website.
To apply to be a member of LUPAC, submit an application to the board’s executive assistant Molly Norberg by March 14. Applications can be found at parkcounty-wy.gov/land-use-plan/#PZLUP2 or obtained from Norberg at the Park County Courthouse. On March 1 there will be a project kickoff meeting with technical working group meetings with Clarion to follow the next two days after.
