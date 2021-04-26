Despite more Americans becoming vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers dropping nationally, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said the Park must start this summer where it left off last fall as far as restrictions that will be imposed.
“One of the reasons we’re on a positive trend is because of vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go with vaccinations,” Sholly said. “It would be irresponsible for me to say, ‘Let’s go to 100% right off the bat.’ We’re still in a danger zone to some degree. Conditions are improving, but we need more time I think, to achieve a higher percentage of vaccinations.”
It may be a precautionary measure, for what Sholly said has the potential of being “the busiest on record” in Yellowstone history, continuing the momentum from last year’s strong finish into this year.
“You’re going to see more people looking for domestic destinations,” said Sholly. “U.S. national parks are very attractive and that trepidation on traveling is starting to wane and I think you’ll see what you saw at the end of last year start a lot earlier in 2021.”
On April 16, the first roads in Yellowstone opened for the summer season and the East Entrance closest to Cody will open May 7.
Opening dates for certain lodging properties have shifted to later in the summer. Grant Village won’t open until June 18, and Old Faithful Inn, which was supposed to open on May 7, now won’t until June 4.
Sholly said he and his staff are still working on an overarching plan for this summer and working on ways to prevent outbreaks.
Face masks will still be required in the Park’s public spaces when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas.
Similarly, lodging restrictions at Yellowstone will start off from where they ended last fall, at around 60% capacity, and will hopefully reach 80% by the end of the summer.
“That’s their target so they’re not going to try to get to 100%,” Sholly said.
Sholly said nearly all concession stores opened in the Park last year and this year all services will be available. All health clinics will be open after only two of three opened last year.
But progress may be in the works when it comes to commercial tour buses. All of last summer and fall, these buses were restricted to 10 passengers or fewer. Although Sholly couldn’t commit to any exact numbers, he said the Park is working through details with tour bus representatives for an operating plan they suggested that allows for more passengers in general, and likely even more capacity for buses with passengers who can show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. This follows similar requirements being unveiled for traveling in Europe this summer.
“We worked with them to come to agreement to see what that would look like,” Sholly said.
Sholly said there were no outbreaks attributed to commercial tours last year.
The Park had great success with its COVID-19 management last year, lasting until September until the first employee case was detected.
Yellowstone has received the majority of its vaccinations from Wyoming. Sholly said all of Yellowstone’s employees will be offered and recommended vaccinations, but he cannot require that they receive one.
“We’re not requiring, but we found that a large, large majority of our employees want them and have got them,” Sholly said. “The vaccinations are a really big deal as far as protecting the workforce and giving them a peace of mind going into this operating season.”
Sholly said about 900 full-time employees and Yellowstone residents have been vaccinated so far, most of whom at Mammoth. About 2,000 seasonal employees will be coming to the Park over the next eight weeks and each will be offered an opportunity for a vaccine at a variety of clinic sites throughout the Park.
Sholly said employees will be housed one per room to start the summer but may be placed with roommates later on if cases stay low.
Looking to the future
Sholly said he has felt supported by President Joe Biden’s administration in its mask mandates and vaccinations, and its approval for giving NPS priority for accessing Great America Outdoors Act funding, the largest preservation effort currently occurring in the parks system, continuing a trend of the last few presidential administrations looking to the future of national parks with infrastructure projects.
“They’ve been extremely helpful in providing us advice and guidance and keeping us, the Parks, accessible but safe at the same time,” he said. “The fundamental needs of Yellowstone and other parks transcend politics.”
The growth of the national park system has been exponential over the last decade with 50 million more visitors to the system in recent years compared to about eight years ago,” Sholly said, a trend he expects to only continue. He said Park management must continue to evolve with this.
“I think that trend is going to continue and we need to really focus on, even outside of the pandemic, what does that look downstream as this continues to grow?” Sholly said.
He said this could mean adding employees, increasing services and putting timed entry regulations on certain parts of the Park during certain times of the year.
In May the Park will be adding automated, electric shuttles within the campground, visitor services, and adjoining visitor lodging area at Canyon Village. According to Yellowstone, the goal of this project is to understand how automated shuttles can be used in national parks and how visitors like the services. Data collected will help guide long-term management decisions regarding transportation in national parks. All passengers will be required to wear face masks on the shuttles. Shuttle feasibility studies are also taking place for other areas of the Park like Old Faithful and West Yellowstone, studying ways to move visitors more effectively in high-traffic areas.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to test the technology and see what the viability of a shuttle system in Yellowstone might look like,” Sholly said.
