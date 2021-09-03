The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists this holiday weekend to be responsible, don’t drive impaired and always wear a seatbelt.
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, when many families decide to take advantage of the holiday weekend by taking vacations, road trips, or having a BBQ with their friends and loved ones. This will mean more motorists will be taking to the road to travel from one location to another.
Nevertheless, Labor Day weekend can be a dangerous and deadly time to be on the road. Each year motorists lose their lives needlessly due to poor decisions from being intoxicated. Wyomingites can do their part to ensure they make it to our destinations safely by wearing a seatbelt, putting away distractions and never driving impaired. This year alone, the state has experienced fatalities where motorists are not wearing their seatbelts.
“Law enforcement will be out enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists can safely make it to their destinations. Our law enforcement will take immediate action on distracted or impaired drivers. Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, or you will be held accountable,” said Colonel Haller with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) at 1-800-442-9090 to report a suspected drunk driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.