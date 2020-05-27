While active COVID-19 numbers across the state have stabilized or slowed in many areas, more cases are being diagnosed in the region as Washakie County deals with an outbreak in a nursing home that, as of Wednesday afternoon, as resulted in 12 cases among residents and 10 among staff.
A third resident died Wednesday, a day after a second resident of the long-term care facility with a coronavirus outbreak died, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday.
Additionally, the recent Park County case detected at Powell Valley Healthcare, a woman who had driven to Utah to visit an infected person and then drove home, has been hospitalized, according to public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
He warned that even as the state stabilizes its cases, the virus will linger for awhile.
“It is important to remember that the new cases in Wyoming will graph out as a bell-shaped curve,” he said. “When we have reached the peak, we potentially still have half the infections and deaths to go. The pandemic ramped up and it must ramp down.”
The second death in Washakie brings to 13 the number of Wyoming residents to die from COVID-19-related causes since the virus first surfaced in the state in mid-March.
The department said the older man was a resident of the same long-term care facility where a coronavirus outbreak has infected 12 residents and nine staff members. Another resident died last week to become the state’s 12th coronavirus death.
The announcement came as the department released its daily coronavirus update, which showed four new cases were reported on Tuesday, one each in Albany, Fremont, Natrona and Washakie counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fremont County had 225 cases; Laramie County 122 cases; Teton County 69 cases; Natrona County 58 cases; Washakie County 28 cases; Albany 21 cases; Campbell and Sweetwater counties 17 cases; Converse and Johnson 14 cases; Sheridan 12; Lincoln 11; Carbon and Uinta nine; Hot Springs eight; Crook five; Big Horn and Goshen four, and Park two. Niobrara, Platte, Weston and Sublette had one case each.
The number of recoveries since the virus first surfaced in Wyoming in mid-March also increased Tuesday, growing by eight to a total of 607. The number included 457 recoveries among patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and 150 among those with probable cases.
The Department of Health said there have been 202 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 232, including 180 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 52 with probable cases.
Billin said while the loosening of restrictions is appropriate considering the current state of the pandemic in Wyoming, it’s not time for people to put their guard down.
“Thirty percent of infections continue to come from a combination of community spread and unknown sources,” he said. “This is why continued social distancing efforts are still important.”
(Wyoming News Exchange newspapers contributed to this report)
Was this exposure brought in by a traveling nurse from Texas or a nursing employee who traveled out of area and brought it back. How many of these employees come to Cody to shop at WalMart?
