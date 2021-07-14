Park County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a pair of near simultaneous calls July 9, assisting a pair of kayakers in the Beartooths and then rescuing a child who had fallen out of a kayak on Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
At 4:39 p.m. the Park County Communications Center received a report of a 67-year-old male and a 72-year-old female were unable to get back to their vehicle and requesting assistance. SAR and a Cody Regional Health ambulance were dispatched to respond.
The pair were at Lily Lake in the Beartooth Mountains. The female had been kayaking in the lake and overturned her kayak. While she was able to get back to shore, she and her husband suffered exhaustion from the event and were unable to make the hike back to their vehicle, a SAR spokesperson said. The subjects were located at 6:52 p.m. They were then assessed and assisted back to their vehicle by 7:23 p.m. They were safe and unharmed.
At 5:17 that same afternoon, just as SAR units were arriving at the hall to respond to Lily Lake, a second call for help was received by the Park County Communications Center. A 28 year-old female and her 5-year-old child were being blown out onto the Buffalo Bill Reservoir by the sudden high winds. The mom was on a sit-on-top kayak, towing her child on an innertube the north shore. When the wind quickly picked up, the kayak was blown away from the shore and farther into the reservoir, a spokesperson said. SAR, Park County Sheriff’s Office, hospital EMS and Cody Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene.
While rescue personnel were still en route, it was reported that the kayak had flipped and both parties were in the water at 5:29.
The first unit was on the scene four minutes later.
SAR members quickly got in the water. Deputies assisted by taking high points on the bank and glassing the water with binoculars. The wind was blowing and gusting so hard it was pushing the units still on shore forward, the spokesperson said. The surface of the water was very turbulent and nothing but white caps, which were 6-8 feet high, were visible to the searchers.
Undersheriff Andy Varian was one of the deputies on the shore.
“The speed and teamwork of getting the boat on the water, assembling a team to go out – to include medical personnel and launching the effort with everyone knowing exactly their role was both impressive and highly professional,” he said.
At 5:50 p.m. the kayak was located empty.
Additional personnel arrived to assist and with both watercraft and people in the water, the teams began to expand their search perimeter. Finally, at 6:06 P.M. the child was located; she wore a personal floatation device, and was conscious and alert. She was quickly lifted into the boat and wrapped in blankets. She was treated immediately by a paramedic on board, taken to shore, and turned over to the waiting ambulance.
At 6:24 p.m. her mother was found; she had managed to stay above water and was also conscious and alert. She too was lifted into the boat and immediately treated by a paramedic on board. She was then transported to the shore and turned over to the waiting ambulance where she was reunited with her daughter. Both were transported to Cody Regional Health.
“This is an example of a PFD saving a life,” stated PCSAR Coordinator Bill Brown. “With the ever-changing conditions in this area there is never a routine day. Safety precautions should always be in place.”
The day before SAR had been alerted to a raft that had overturned on the North Fork near milepost 11. There were reportedly three people still stuck in the middle of the river.
SAR was paged, along with EMS and a deputy. Prior to their arrival it was reported that all persons were out of the water and accounted for. SAR response was canceled.
