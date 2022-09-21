“I just want to ask them why they left my baby in the street,” Nicole DeFord said as she recounted the hit-and-run that involved her 11-year-old son Parker DeFord while he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue on Tuesday.
As Parker attempted to cross 16th Street around 5:30 p.m., a white Dodge Ram that was attempting to turn onto Stampede Avenue struck him. The vehicle did not stop, Nicole said.
“According to Parker’s recollection, he says he made eye contact with the person driving and thought that the communication was that he could cross,” Nicole said. “When he started to go, the truck started to move. He stopped and the truck stopped, and then he started to go again, but that’s when the truck went and just took him out.”
For DeFord, it’s difficult to process what happened to her son.
“A hit-and-run is hard to understand, but it was a kid. They hit a kid on a bike,” she said. “I’m still processing the fact this happened to my kid, but then also processing the fact that the driver didn’t stop.”
Parker was biking with three other friends when the accident happened. They stayed by his side the entire time.
Nicole arrived on the scene shortly after the ambulance.
“I was not ready to see him completely laid out. It wasn’t like he fell off his bike and scraped his knee,” she said. “His bike was destroyed [and] he had a helmet on, but it was absolutely destroyed.”
As Cody police tried to calm her down, Nicole said she witnessed the community step up for Parker. Nicole explained how an ER nurse who was in the Boot Barn at the time of the accident immediately ran out to help. Someone had covered Parker with a blanket, and another person kept asking Parker questions so that he wouldn’t lose consciousness. A driver of a Jeep even blocked traffic to protect Parker as he laid there on Stampede Avenue.
“They jumped into action just so that my son didn’t feel scared,” Nicole said.
Parker’s left side was mainly impacted by the accident. His left tibia was broken, and he has two broken ribs on his left side. He also has a small puncture in one of his lungs, making it hard for him to breathe, Nicole explained.
“He almost has little mini panic attacks when he tries to breathe because he can’t get a full breath,” Nicole said.
Though Parker was wearing a helmet, several of his teeth were broken or chipped.
Nicole said Parker was more coherent on Wednesday morning and that she remains thankful for the nurses and staff at Cody Regional Health.
“The nurses are doing really a wonderful job of pain management,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better on this end.”
Parker has gone through a traumatic experience, but his mom spoke of his resilience.
“He’s hanging in there,” Nicole said as she explained Parker’s excitement at being able to pick out a bright green color for the cast that will go on his leg.
The hardest part for Parker, though, was being shaken up by the accident.
“I can’t imagine that he’s going to be scared off of riding forever, but I think for a significant period of time, he’s not going to want to ride a bike,” Nicole said. “He’s not going to want to immediately jump on it and go around town as he had been doing before, so he’ll be road-shy for a bit.”
About a month before the accident, Parker had bought a bicycle from the Bargain Box for $30, and it was his pride and joy as he rode it everywhere around town.
“He was having the time of his life biking that thing around,” Nicole said. “[And] he was bummed that his bike would no longer be his chariot.”
Parker remains in the hospital under observation, and he will have to meet with a cardiovascular specialist and orthopedic specialist. In the meantime, Nicole said, the police will try to pull video surveillance from the area to identify the driver.
“It’s not even that I am mad or that I want them to be punished,” she said. “I just can’t wrap my head around knowing that they hurt someone but then just left him there .... And I would like to ask that person why they thought they could leave my kid there.”
But, DeFord has no doubt Parker will bounce back.
“I cannot believe how much of a trooper he’s been,” she said. “I’m heartbroken that he’s been slowed down and hurt, but I know he’s absolutely going to bounce back.”
A GoFundMe for Parker can be found at gofundme.com/f/Parker-deford-medical.
Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford said the case is currently under investigation.
