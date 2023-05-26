When Cody Middle Schoolers Kinzie Schramm and Maddie LaFrentz decided to take a quilting enrichment class, it began as a way to satisfy a passion for crafts and a desire to learn how to quilt.
It ended as a way to give back to local veterans.
“We just want them to know we appreciate what they’ve done,” LaFrentz said.
Schramm, LaFrentz and 16 other middle school students in the quilting enrichment class presented quilts to four veterans during this year’s Quilts of Valor ceremony at Cody Middle School on May 17.
“We will be awarding quilts to four deserving veterans,” student quilter Austin Corbin told the audience.
Local veterans Alec Giacoletto, Taylor Hoopes, Harold Jackson and Carlos Jasso were presented with quilts this year.
Giacoletto, who served in U.S. Army, started his military career at Fort Benning in Georgia, and was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013. He received the army achievement commendation and good conduct medal.
He was also presented with the Combat Infantry in the Global War on Terror Service medal as well as expert marksmanship badges.
After serving four years, Giacoletto was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He received the quilt,“The Standing Strong,” which had over 175 pieces.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be presented with a quilt,” Giacoletto said. “The students did a wonderful job.”
Hoopes received “The Anthem,” a quilt with over 1,000 pieces.
Hoopes served in the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting in 2002. Following basic training, he received Marine occupational speciality training in driving trucks.
He was deployed twice to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged in 2006 as an E4 Corporal and joined the Wyoming Army National Guard in 2010. Hoopes is currently a staff sergeant.
Jackson was presented with the quilt “The Sewing Saturdays,” which had over 900 pieces.
Jackson enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and completed his basic training in Texas.
He received training in B-52s. For 18 months, he was based in Guam where he loaded bombs into B-52s.
Jackson was then sent to Okinawa, Japan, to train other military personnel to load B-52 planes. He went to Germany for two years doing gun maintenance on M-61s in fighter planes, and was sent to Libya twice, where he participated in target practice in the desert. He was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1970.
Jasso was presented with “The Carpenter Star,” made up of 120 pieces.
Jasso enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 in 1969. He served with the Army Rangers during the Vietnam War, where he was injured on a mission to rescue other injured soldiers.
Following two years in a hospital in Colorado, Jasso was honorably discharged after three years of service. He received the National Defense Good Conduct in Vietnam service medal, two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart.
The students said they wanted to honor Jasso with the quilt, adding they were forever grateful for his service.
Many of the student quilters came in during their winter and spring breaks to work on the quilts, reported teachers Gretl Class and Rachel Holmes and retired para-educator, substitute and volunteer Chris Wolf.
“We are so proud of each and every student as they jumped in with two feet to learn about the ins and outs of the course and the program,” Wolf said. “Every Friday afternoon they were dedicated to working on these quilts.”
Throughout the program, students learned to pick out designs, read patterns and fabric requirements, cut fabric and make borders. They learned to operate sewing machines and finish a quilt with a binding label, Wolf said.
CMS Assistant Principal Jacob Gogan said the student quilters had done “amazing” work and the presentation of the four quilts “incorporates our message of service to others.
“One of the things that we really appreciate and really kind of preach to our students is service, whether that’s community service or service to others.”
The students in the quilting class included: LaFrentz, Schramm, Corbin, Daegan Horvath, Katarina Black, Hayden Grant, Madison Burckhardt, Brookelyn Redekopp, Kaydence Blankenship, SJ Zollinger, Kara Kolsted, Kori Merritt, Luci Underwood, Grace Stroble, Ainsley George, Sariah Hansen, Mandy Torczon and Loralei Poeverlein.
