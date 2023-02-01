A potential plea agreement has delayed the jury trial for Jennifer C. Phillips, who was charged with the hit-and-run involving 11-year-old Parker DeFord on Sept. 21 of last year.
The jury trial was originally scheduled for Feb. 8 and will now be in March.
Phillips’ counsel, Timothy Blatt, filed a motion to delay the trial Dec. 21 of last year.
Blatt wrote in the motion he was attempting to work out a potential plea agreement with the state and, as such, needed additional time in order to reach that agreement — an agreement which could potentially avoid a jury trial.
The motion also said a delayed jury trial was needed so Blatt could continue to gather character letters for the defendant, which are letters written in support of a defendant.
“Neither party in this matter will suffer prejudice by the court granting this request,” Blatt wrote in the motion.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah subsequently granted Blatt’s motion Jan. 5, effectively moving Phillips’ jury trial to March 16.
Phillips was charged Sept. 21 with one count of failing to yield the right of way in a crosswalk, stemming from an accident on Sept. 20, in which a white Dodge Ram allegedly struck Parker DeFord as he was crossing the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue on his bicycle.
According to Parker’s mother, Nicole DeFord, he sustained a broken left tibia, two broken ribs on his left side, a small puncture in one of his lungs and several broken or chipped teeth.
According to the affidavit, after the incident, Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern posted a screen shot of the suspected vehicle, which he’d gotten from surrounding surveillance cameras, to a group chat asking if anyone knew the vehicle.
He received numerous responses that the vehicle belonged to Adrian Phillips, Jennifer’s husband.
Wichern then contacted Adrian “who advised his wife, Jennifer Phillips, had the vehicle in question at the approximate time of the collision,” the affidavit said.
Jennifer Phillips subsequently made arrangements to meet with officers about the incident, the affidavit said.
She told the officers she was traveling northbound on 16th Street approaching Stampede Avenue when the incident occurred.
“When Jennifer reached the intersection, she stopped for the stop sign and checked for on-coming traffic,” the affidavit said. “Jennifer advised that as she made the turn, she felt her truck rock and heard a ‘bump bump.’”
“[She] advised that she believed she hit the curb and continued on her way,” the affidavit continued. “Jennifer indicated that she often strikes curbs and that this is not unusual for her.”
Shortly after the incident, Adrian, who is a local firefighter, called Jennifer “and informed her that a page just went out for a child who had been hit by a vehicle,” the affidavit said.
After she learned that, “the situation was really bothering her so she drove back through the intersection,” the affidavit said.
“Jennifer advised that she observed numerous police department patrol vehicles but did not stop,” the affidavit said.
She subsequently drove to her residence where she and her husband checked the vehicle for damages.
According to the affidavit, she felt if she did strike the child, law enforcement would contact her.
“I determined that while it might have been possible for Jennifer to not know that she was involved in a motor vehicle crash, she obtained specific information from a highly credible source that would have led any reasonable person to believe there was a high probability they were involved in a collision,” Cody Police Officer Seth Horn wrote in the affidavit. “Given that the reported collision involved an injured child, Jennifer had a duty to report to law enforcement, which she made no effort to do.”
