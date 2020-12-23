A total of three residents of a Powell nursing home have died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said two of the deaths have not yet been reported to the state, but nevertheless raise the number of deaths in Park County attributed to the virus to nine.
“COVID-19 has made its way through the Rocky Mountain Manor in Powell with most residents testing positive,” Billin said.
There were 139 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday morning, with 30 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours.
In Park County 1,698 residents have recovered from the virus.
Many numerical trends have continued to improve, with the rate of the virus detected in wastewater down from 8.3% to 7.4% in Cody and 4.4% to 2.7% in Powell.
Park County’s rate of transmission is also under 1.0, which is a sign of low spread.
Park County’s rate of tests coming back positive was 9.2% over the last two weeks, below the state average of 10.4%.
