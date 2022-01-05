Cody resident Kevin Rowe was attempting to make his way back from Jacksonville, Fla., to Cody on Dec. 29. When he reached Denver for the last leg of his trip, he was informed he would not be able to catch a flight back to Cody until Jan. 2.
Rowe spent the night in Denver and then flew to Billings the next day. When he arrived in Billings he was informed by a car rental company that he could only pay with a major credit card, which he didn’t have, so he then turned to U-Haul to get himself home.
Although passengers surged back into airports after the COVID-19 pandemic dampened travel in 2020, their return was recently met with mass cancellations, which Yellowstone Regional Airport was affected by. Aaron Buck, YRA airport director, said there has been one canceled outbound flight per day at the airport since Dec. 30, a trend that continued Wednesday morning.
“Some people get accommodations through Billings (International Airport), it’s dependent on a person’s needs,” Buck said. “A lot of people wait until the next morning when the afternoon flight is canceled or wait until the afternoon when the morning flight is canceled.”
On Tuesday, one of the Denver to Cody flights was canceled while the other was delayed. That same day one of the Cody to Denver flights was canceled while the other ran as scheduled. As of Wednesday morning one flight had been canceled in both directions between Denver and Cody.
Worldwide, 4,020 flights had been canceled on Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware, with 2,393 of the canceled flights being within, into or out of the U.S. Since Christmas Eve, more than 9,000 U.S. flights have been canceled due to weather impacts and crew shortages, according to the Associated Press.
Rowe said his last-minute change in travel plans worked out and he’s receiving reimbursement from United for the Denver hotel and rental, but he is worried the airline will become suspicious when they see he has added a charge from a moving company.
“One little glitch turned into a lot of trouble,” Rowe said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.