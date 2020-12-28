The design of the new Wyoming Game and Fish office in Cody is getting closer to fruition.
Earlier in December, the G&F Commission convened through teleconference for a brief meeting.
The Commission approved payment of $209,755 to Plan One Architects in Cody for completed architectural work for the new regional office. This expenditure had been previously budgeted by the Commission.
Preliminary work on the project off the Belfry Highway began last year and is slated to be complete in 2022.
“The new Game and Fish regional office in Cody will add value to the community and allow us to provide better services to the public,” G&F said in a press release.
Last fall, Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said the current local headquarters, on the outskirts of town on Highway 120 South, is a 1970s era structure.
“We need a new building,” Smith said. “We have outgrown our needs.”
Preliminary plans for the building include:
• A large ADA-compliant community meeting room that can be used for public meetings, hunter education courses, workshops and other non-profit events
• An Aquatic Invasive Species check station which will replace the current North Cody check station near the Newton Lake Road
• Easier and safer location and parking for the public
• More space at the front counter to accommodate customers
(1) comment
Am I remembering correctly that this new regional G & F facility is costing in the neighborhood of $ 75 million? Odd that this reporting only mentions the partial architect fee and not the project cost , which is X millions of dollars.
- and here we've been told for years that the state Game & Fish Department was gripped with serious revenue shortfalls . We already know the State general fund and revenue streams are drying up . Wyoming is for all practical purposes bankrupt.
Big new state agency office costing tens of millions ? Hmmm.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.