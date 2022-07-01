Everything seemed to line up for Logan Christie in the run up to his decision to enter the race for Park County Clerk of District Court.
“Experience-wise, education-wise, age-wise and with Patra Lindenthal’s decision to retire, everything just aligned right and it was time for me to run,” Christie said. “I want to help make this state and county the best it can be.”
After growing up in Cody and graduating from Cody High School in 2002, Christie earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming.
He spent time working in IT in New York City before the lure of Cody and the Cowboy State drew him back to his roots where he put his degree to use as Park County youth services coordinator, a position he has held for the past 12 years.
“Every juvenile in the county who receives a citation or deals with law enforcement, I am part of the team that helps determine where they end up,” Christie said. “Whether they go to court or go to a diversion program or something else, it is supervised by my department.”
Returning to Cody and family and friends was an important stepping stone in establishing his career while continuing his education.
Christie went back to school and earned a master’s in criminal justice administration.
“I always thought continuing education was important,” Christie said. “With my degrees and having all of this experience in the community working with prosecuting attorneys, defense attorneys and judges, plus working with families and helping them with a legal system that can be a little confusing, I think the time is right for me to step into a position like this.”
Working for the county has helped prepare him for what is expected of an elected official as well.
“I have enjoyed working for the county immensely,” Christie said. “Working for the government is so different than working in the private sector. I know the expectations of a government employee.”
While the new clerk of district court will need a vast understanding of the legal system and state statutes, they also need to able to work confidently and empathetically with the public.
“After working with both juveniles and adults during their first time interacting with legal system, I know it can be a little intimidating,” Christie said. “I think a good clerk understands all of the background stuff that is going on, can make sure all of the legal duties are being met, but also needs to be a personable figure for the court system.”
As one of three candidates running for the clerk position, he knows this will be just one of a number of tight races this election cycle.
Christie lives with his girlfriend and a pair of canines.
“It’s great to see this many people interested in local government, not just in this race but others as well,” Christie said. “There is something special about Cody that gets instilled in you. You grow up here and it just gives you a reason to care.
