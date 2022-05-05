Cody attorney and former deputy prosecuting attorney Leda M. Pojman (R-Cody) is throwing her hat in the ring to run against county attorney Bryan Skoric.
Since Skoric was appointed in 2003 there has not been a contested election for the position.
In her announcement, Pojman said she would be filing to run for the position on May 12, the first day of filing.
Pojman is a Wyoming native and a Park County attorney with 20 years of experience. She pursued law and a career as a prosecutor to follow her passion for helping others and for justice, according to her release.
She said Park County deserves a fresh new face after 19 years of the status quo. She said she can bring leadership, integrity and hard work to the Park County Attorney’s Office.
“When elected I will pour my heart and soul into serving and protecting the entire community with courtesy and professionalism,” Pojman said.
She will be active in Park County throughout the campaign. Announcements will be made available on her website and social media (@LedaForParkCountyAttorney) for residents who would like to meet her.
She will be kicking off her campaign on Friday at the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. for the 8th annual Parks & Pancakes Breakfast in celebration of the opening of Yellowstone’s East Entrance.
Later that day she will be in Meeteetse for the Grand Re-opening and open house for ‘Discover Meeteetse!’. On Saturday, Pojman will be in Cody for Horsin’ Around Cody and later that day she will be at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell for the Park County Music Festival.
For more information, visit LedaForParkCountyAttorney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.