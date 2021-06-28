A local couple arrested for transporting thousands of dollars of meth to Cody from Denver is now being prosecuted federally.
Phillip Dobbins, 43, and Natosha Martin, 37, are charged with knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. This charge carries a minimum five-year sentence and up to $5 million in fines. They are both now in federal custody.
Authorities say they found 12.5 ounces of meth inside a Ziploc container inside a panel of a vehicle being driven by the couple in March.
At first, Martin denied knowledge of the meth, but later admitted the meth was hers and that she had smoked some of it.
In a follow-up interview Martin said she had been selling meth for Dobbins since January.
When asked about the drugs she was found with, Martin told authorities she provided Dobbins with $3,000 in cash when they arrived in Aurora, Colo. to buy the meth. She said Dobbins had told her if she gave him the cash, he would make enough money selling it to help her move from her current residence.
She told authorities she had accompanied him on two other trips to buy meth in Colorado. When contacted by buyers, she would obtain the meth from Dobbins.
Martin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Tuesday.
Park County was pursuing six charges against Dobbins but has since dismissed those charges to allow the federal charges to proceed.
According to the local affidavit, Dobbins was seen possessing a 4-ounce bag of meth and sold 3.7 grams of the substance during one undercover sale.
