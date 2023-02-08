A months-long deliberation of a potential 195-foot cellphone tower in Wapiti ended with a rapturous round of applause and the threat of litigation when the Park County commission voted unanimously to deny the permit requested by Horizon Tower.
In making his motion, commissioner Lee Livingston said the permit should be rejected on the grounds that the project was “not in harmony with the surrounding land use in the area based on the testimony we’ve received (from the people of Wapiti).”
The decision marked a resounding success for the residents of Wapiti Valley — dozens of whom spoke out about the tower during a Nov. 16 hearing of the county planning and zoning commission hearing and a Jan. 24 meeting of the county commission.
The commissioners heard from five additional valley residents prior to making their decision, with many urging them to protect the Wapiti Valley in all its quiet, natural beauty.
“Please keep our valley the way it is for future generations,” Katherine Clarkson said.
“We came here for the very reason of how beautiful it (the valley) is,” Mary Sauve said. “Please do not put this (tower) up.”
Much of the discussion during the Feb. 7 meeting revolved around the proposed location of the tower on Tamara Young’s property in an area near numerous homes.
Wapiti residents have criticized the location throughout the public hearing process, and on Tuesday, county planner Joy Hill also questioned the proposed location, and wondered why it couldn’t be located farther away from neighborhoods, like a similar tower on Cedar Mountain.
“You could have chosen a more harmonious location and still met this need,” Hill told Horizon Tower representatives. “I don’t understand why your (Horizon Tower’s) search ring (of potential tower locations) is only a quarter mile to half a mile. It seems like you’re almost purposefully choosing the least harmonious location.”
Steve Kennedy, radio frequency engineer for Horizon Tower, explained the tower needed to be located near to where the residents lived in order to have its maximum effect.
“Carriers build for customers,” he said. “That’s the basic concept: Put the site where the people are.”
Horizon Tower representative Joshua Leonard further explained that the company had extended offers to seven different properties in the valley, with five landowners not responding to the offer, one rejecting it, and Young expressing interest.
Horizon was requested to build the new cell tower by Verizon Wireless, which identified service needs in the Wapiti area, Shelly Neace, director of programming and development for Horizon Tower, had previously told the planning and zoning commission. The tower could have been eventually utilized by up to three other additional cell service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.
Deputy Park County Attorney Mallory Riley told the commissioners that, due to their rejection of the application, Horizon cannot resubmit its application for the Young property location for another year. However, it could apply for an alternate location immediately.
Leonard told the commission that rather than submitting another application, the company planned to pursue legal action against the county. Earlier in the meeting, Wapiti Valley Preservation Group President Brian Clarkson told the commission that his own offers to help Horizon pursue another location had been met with legal threats from the company.
The commission’s decision to deny the tower echoes the decision made by the planning and zoning commission on Nov. 16, when it voted unanimously to provide a negative recommendation due to the project’s being “not in harmony” with the Wapiti community and the desires of the residents.
Well done, Brian Clarkson and all the others who spoke out against this ill-conceived project. I've never been prouder of my fellow Wapitians.
