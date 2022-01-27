Gov. Mark Gordon announced Cody resident Brian Schroeder will be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wyoming on late Thursday afternoon. Schroeder is the head of Veritas Academy in Cody.
“I reviewed application materials and conducted interviews with all the candidates that came through the selection process, and after much prayer and careful consideration I have determined that Brian Schroeder is best-suited to fill the superintendent's position,” Gordon said in a press release. “Brian demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that parents are intricately involved in their children’s education, just as it should be. I will work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the Wyoming Department of Education.”
Schroeder moved to Wyoming in recent years and started his current role with Veritas in June 2020.
“I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers and parents of Wyoming,” Schroeder said in the press release. “I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state.”
Schroeder has a master’s degree in professional counseling and a bachelor’s in pastoral studies, theology and speech. He has worked as a teacher and administrator in private and public schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming, and as a family and youth counselor.
Schroeder also writes a column for the Enterprise, where he has spoken out against Critical Race Theory and “revisionist” telling of history. Schroeder also was a keynote speaker at an anti-vaccine mandate rally held in September in Cody.
The other two finalists were Thomas Kelly of Sheridan and Marti Halverson of Etna.
The Wyoming Republican Party nominated Schroeder along with Kelly and Halverson at their meeting in Douglas on Saturday. Schroeder finished in a close third for votes received.
Gordon's announcement comes just hours after a federal judge struck down an attempted lawsuit to put a restraining order on the appointment with a preliminary injunction, criticizing the way the voting for the finalists was carried out.
Schroeder will replace Jillian Balow, who stepped down earlier this month to fill a similar role in Virginia. He will hold this position through the rest of Balow's term that expires in January 2023.
