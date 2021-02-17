The city is taking advantage of its annual recycling center closure to reevaluate its recycling practices.
The City of Cody Recycling Center is closing for more than two weeks for annual maintenance, repair and inventory starting Friday and ending March 8, and is also pulling its dropoff boxes from the Walmart and Bomgaars parking lots.
Public Works director Phillip Bowman told city council Tuesday night they would be considering not returning the drop off boxes until closer to the summer season due to misuse and the increasing volume at the recycling center.
“Trash levels in the drop-off trailers is increasing, so we’re spending a significant time sorting trash,” Bowman said. “With the volume at the recycling center, it’s becoming a critical issue for us, so we could hold off on returning drop-offs until summer.”
Bowman said the issue with the dropoffs includes both people dumping bags of solid waste in them as well as people not properly sorting between items such as tin cans and paper.
“It’s a mishmash of wrong material in wrong bins,” Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.