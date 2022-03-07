Wyoming hunters are close to having at least a slightly better chance at five, rare big game animal tags with a bill to do just that close to final passage.
House Bill 43 passed the Senate last week and Thursday the House passed a concurrence bill to address Senate changes, paving the way for final approval.
The bill, created by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, directs the Game and Fish Department to reserve 90% of the ram bighorn sheep, wild bull bison, bull moose, mountain goat and grizzly bear licenses to be issued in any one year for resident hunters, with the remaining 10% reserved for nonresident hunters.
That means a lower number will be available for nonresidents, which caused some legislators to vote against the bill. They were concerned about what could happen to outfitting services and small-town economies if fewer nonresidents come to hunt in the state.
The outcome so far represents a big change from just two years ago, when a 90/10 bill failed on introduction 24-1 in the Senate. Last Wednesday the Senate unanimously approved the bill.
“Today, HB 43 passed 30-0,” noted Rob Shaul, a resident hunter advocate. “We’ve come a long way.”
On the House side, area Reps. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) voted in favor, while Reps. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell) were opposed.
