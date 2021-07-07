The populations of Park County and Cody have almost always grown during their more than 100-year histories, and with that growth certain divides have been forged between longtime locals and the new transplants.
One of the biggest inflection points in the city’s population growth came during the construction of the Buffalo Bill Dam from 1905-1910, which brought in many immigrants from Europe.
“They kind of did their own thing and not many of them really meshed with the town,” said Park County Archivist Brian Beauvais.
Later on, famed local Caroline Lockhart was notoriously disparaging in the remarks she made publicly about newcomers from the Midwest, part of a long-existing split between idealist newcomers and “old-timer locals” in Cody, Beauvais said.
These rhetorical attacks have only continued during the past year of population influx, with particular distrust expressed about Californians, but what will affect local residents much more directly in the short term are the structural pressures brought on by the increase in residents.
Specifically, affordable housing, as well as public and private services are all taking a hit.
“We have noticed a significant increase in population that requires our services,” said Tom Fitzsimmons, a paramedic for Cody Regional Health, during the July 6 Park County commissioners meeting.
Early retirees and remote workers make up a large contingency of the new residents.
Although both these groups do contribute to the local economy through sales taxes and if they own homes, property taxes. If their employer isn’t based in Wyoming, they dodge making larger contributions to the local tax base that are usually made by local workers.
Early retirees in particular will contribute to an already-large demographic of residents utilizing the services at Cody Regional Health.
Over the last five years, Park County has averaged a 4.2% annual growth over the last five years, Fitzsimmons said. The Centers for Disease Control is projecting a 6.2% increase for demand on emergency medical services for the next 10 years nationally because of aging baby boomers, suggesting possibly a more than 10% increase for health care demand in the next decade, Fitzsimmons said, considering that many of the people moving to Park County have already been identified as older.
“It’s compounded by baby boomers moving to the county,” he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting an 8% increase in the need for health technologists and technicians in the next eight years, and a 6% spike in the need for EMT staffing.
Housing crunch
Latham Jenkins, a realtor in Jackson, lamented the effect that recent population growth in the Jackson area has had on an already exacerbated housing and rental market.
“To be able to afford those homes, you don’t generally work the jobs you can only get by living and working in the area,” he said. “We’re losing those types of critical workers.
“It’s become more and more unattainable.”
Earlier this week, the Hughes Charitable Foundation made a $10 million donation for affordable housing in Teton County, and Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing among other organizations there have initiated public housing projects to help with the affordability shortage.
“The further displacement of workforce will require much deeper involvement of government rental housing inventory,” Jenkins said.
But 307 Real Estate owner Jake Ivanoff has confidence Cody will never have to deal with the problems Teton County experiences from a housing perspective, where 97% of the available land is owned by the federal government.
“Cody will just have a better flow in and out of town,” he said, pointing to the design of the city in facilitating new growth. “Jackson is just one big funnel to that center square.”
James Klessens, CEO of Forward Cody, is spearheading a committee to try and tackle the affordable housing issue. He said there is potential for 45-50 affordable homes to be built in the area by the end of next summer if all plans go well.
“It might not be popular, but it will probably have to take public money to make it happen,” Klessens said. “The real challenge for this community would be to get viewed as Jackson. If you don’t have affordability, people don’t give you a second look.”
Despite the speed at which homes have been selling, Scott Richard, owner of Richard Realty, said the lack of overall home supply greatly outweighs those benefits for junior-level real estate agents. Ivanoff said for each agent, there’s an average of about 0.75 listings – far below what is needed to make a livable income off as a full-time job.
He and Richard said the top agents tend to dominate the market to begin with, and the recent housing market has only increased that disparity.
“It’s a tough time to get in the business,” Richard said. “You have almost 200 agents in Northwest Wyoming. When there’s 20 listings or 10 listings that’s 200 people trying to bring a buyer or trying to find a seller. There’s a feeding frenzy around it. It’s a negative thing for our industry.”
Terry Kincheloe, owner of Kincheloe Plumbing and Heating, said his business has been slammed over the past year trying to keep up with the new home and remodeling work.
“We hate to turn people away but I am, we just don’t have enough people,” he said.
Despite the heightened demand, he and Bob Haitsma, owner of Cody Heating, were hesitant to encourage new competitors to their market.
“It’s a double-edged sword at times,” Kincheloe said.
The positives
Population growth offers many positives.
Those who can find a proverbial life preserver to buy in the housing market are likely getting in at a great time, as the growing economy could provide buyers a viable future asset for years to come.
Richard said he tries to put this in perspective to buyers, by telling them to focus on only making offers they are comfortable with.
As long as Cody is a productive town with attractive opportunities for those who choose to come live here, the town will likely continue to grow. Many city planners and economists point to growth as being a by-product of any successful town, typically a sign of growing industry, employment and a good quality of life.
With new residents will also likely come new perspectives.
“I love our little community but not all change is bad,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, CEO of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce.
Klessens said the Forward Cody co-working space on Sheridan Avenue has people teleworking in it almost everyday.
With the newcomers flooding in, businesses are already working to adjust.
Traditional economic philosophies preach to businesses to “Charge what the market will bear.” And likewise, when a service is not being provided at a desired level, it opens the door for new businesses to attempt to fill that void.
But that growth can only occur if current residents and those who grew up in Cody aren’t pushed out during the race to the top.
Jenkins and Klessens both have sons they worry will be unable to buy a home in their hometowns, or are so unmotivated by what options are available they can afford they will choose somewhere else to live when they enter adulthood.
“Facilitating affordable housing is a tough, tough business,” Klessens said.
Beauvais said the common thread between newcomers and longtime locals is that the newcomers typically end up becoming community leaders and promoting their desire to make Cody a “respectable place to live.”
Many people in Cody were newcomers at some point or are descendants of someone who came to town from somewhere else, most sharing the same dream for living a quality life as those coming to town today.
“It’s really the story of America,” Beauvais said.
(This is the final part of a three-part series on the influx of people moving to Cody)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.