After more than 40 years in education and eight with the Cody School District, superintendent Peg Monteith is circling her retirement date.
It was announced in a school board meeting Jan. 19 that Monteith will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
“It’s been an interesting gig with the pandemic and things that no one could have ever predicted,” Monteith said. “When I took this job, I of course had no idea we would be shutting schools down in mid-March. It’s been challenging.”
Monteith initially became the interim superintendent for the district with plans to fill out the remainder of former superintendent Ray Schulte’s contract, then retire in June of this year, but said the board convinced her to stay on for one more year to give them more time to search for her successor.
“I’m going to be ready to go spend time with my grandkids and do some things I’ve been putting on hold for some time, and I think it’s been a pretty good run for me,” Monteith said. “You have to know when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.”
