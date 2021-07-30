A series of 40 primitive campground sites being planned on Bartlett Lane have been put on hold pending discussions with South Fork community members after numerous neighbors spoke out against the plan.
Dave Glenn, deputy director of Wyoming State Parks, said he made the decision to halt work on the campsites across the canal from Marquette Lane after receiving numerous calls from South Fork residents concerned about the increase in traffic camping sites could result in and the effect on the rural area southwest of Cody.
"It may be that this summer, we’re done," he said. "Right now, things are starting to slow down, people are going back to school."
He said the other camping sites put up on both the North Fork and South Fork sides of Buffalo Bill State Park would remain, although he said the sites near the South Shore boat ramp haven't seen any interest. He said the temporary sites are a good thing and has heard positive remarks from people on the North Fork tired of tourists camping, and leaving trash, on the side of the road.
"We’re trying to increase the economic impact, so if folks don't want that, we’ll go somewhere else," he said. "Our idea with temporary sites, let's see how they do."
He said if the sites don't work, they won't be considered for the permanent master plan.
Glenn said the department had not done a good enough job getting the word out about the sites being temporary and the details on where and how many would be put up. He said they could schedule a community meeting Monday to happen sometime in the next few weeks.
Community members had started a petition that had nearly 300 signatures Friday objecting to the South Fork campsites. Local resident LC Timbs said he was calling state and local officials to express his opposition to the proposals and his worry that it could lead to more issues on the South Fork than there already are due to the increase in new residents moving in.
"We were able to reach deputy director Dave Glenn, he put a stop to the project and we appreciate him very much," Timbs said. "That's a fine state official and we owe him a debt of gratitude."
Check back for more info.
