The fourth annual Buffalo Bill Cody Races, which will include a half-marathon, 5K and 10K races, is set for Sept. 16 after the Cody City Council gave approval to the organizer’s request for street closures, malt beverage and open container permits and assistance with traffic control.
“Cody truly is the perfect setting for a beautiful race in a wild place,” event director Janie Curtis wrote in her application.
The third annual Fistful of Dirt gravel bike race was also given the green light from city council after it approved street closures and malt beverage and open container permits for the Sept. 3 event.
Curtis of Run Cody WY is the director for both events.
“I’m adding a 5K this year [to the Buffalo Bill Cody Races] to hopefully include more of the population in Cody,” Curtis told the city council at its June 20 meeting. “Both have been really successful events, so we are looking forward to it, and grateful to be back again this year.”
The 13.1 mile half-marathon will begin at City Park at 9 a.m. with the 5K and 10K races starting at 9:45 a.m., also at City Park, the agenda said.
“These races are being developed to be sustainable, long-term annual events in Cody that not only benefit individual community members through participation and involvement, but also local businesses, local area nonprofits and the city as a whole,” Curtis wrote in her application.
The race this year will continue to raise funds that will be donated to local organizations such as the Heart Mountain Volunteer Clinic, the Cody High School Team Leadership Coalition, the Outdoor Club and the Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels Roller Derby, the application said.
The event will require street closures on Sept. 16 at 10th Street between Sheridan and Beck avenues from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as full closure of Beck Avenue between 9th and 10th streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the agenda report said.
A designated beer garden, available for those 21 years and older, will be in a fenced area at City Park during the event as well.
Curtis said she will be hiring a bartender to card individuals and control beer distribution.
The mission statement for the races is to “create an event or events that foster and promote a local running community in and around Cody, as well as bring in like-minded tourists to increase business and tourism within and beyond Cody,” Curtis wrote in her application.
Routes for each race can be viewed at www.codywy.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/7052.
The 2023 Fistful of Dirt event on Sept. 3 will include four separate bike races, which begin at different locations, and a celebration barbecue at Joyvagen Bike Shop on 12th Street on Sept. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., the agenda report said.
The event will also have post-race options including live music at City Park, an expo, food vendors and drinks, the agenda said.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Bleistein Avenue between 11th and 12th streets will be closed for packet pick-up, and food and expo activities for race participants. It will be closed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the agenda said.
For race day on Sunday, Sept. 3, there will be a full closure of Beck Avenue between 9th and 10th streets from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as the closure of 10th Street between Sheridan and Alger avenues at the same time, the agenda said.
This year, between 300 and 350 participants are estimated to attend, the agenda said.
There are four race distances: “The Good” at 22 miles, “The Semi-Bad” at 40 miles, “The Bad” at 65 miles, and “The Ugly” at 105 miles.
“The Ugly” begins at 7 a.m. followed by “The Semi-Bad” and “The Bad” at 8 a.m., and “The Good” at 10 a.m.
“Our objective is to continue to grow this gravel bike racing event in Cody that showcases everything our landscape and community has to offer through challenging yet fun and safe courses,” Curtis said in the application.
The event will support local youth cycling through donations, the application said.
To view race routes, visit www.codywy.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/7052.
