While active cases of COVID-19 in Park County have fallen slightly as recoveries outpace new infections, deaths have risen recently.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said there have been six more deaths of county residents related to COVID-19 as of Monday morning, bringing the total to 13.
There were also 11 people with the virus in county hospitals as of Tuesday.
The new deaths have yet to be reported by the state health department and there are no more details available.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were 114 lab-confirmed cases and four probable cases of COVID-19 in Park County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There were 31 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.
In Park County 1,853 people have recovered.
Wastewater testing in Cody has remained steady at 7.8% while Powell is up from 2.7% to 3.5%.
Billin said he wouldn’t be surprised to see an uptick of cases after the new year due to people gathering for the holidays, but he also was optimistic more people would take appropriate precautions.
“New daily cases are going down, but there is a predictable course to this,” he said. “When people get lackadaisical and overconfident, they wear masks less, worry less about social distancing.
“We could see a bump, but hopefully it’s less than it could have been.”
