The industries that engineers, surveyors, scientists and planners serve are rapidly changing to meet new requirements, regulations and changes in our society. These include aviation, industrial, energy/power, water/wastewater/stormwater, transportation, commercial and residential facilities, and land development.
In order to better understand these changes, Morrison-Maierle, which has a Cody office, interviewed nearly 60 clients between August and November 2019 to gauge their opinions, predictions and insights determine how the engineering profession might respond over the next three to five years.
After COVID-19 hit in 2020, Morrison-Maierle interviewed the same clients again to learn how the pandemic changed their industries and what new issues, questions and strategies arose as a result.
Many will find value in Morrison-Maierle’s 2020 Client Trends Report, but this analysis is especially pertinent for facility managers, airport directors, public works officials, architects and many others who are seeking information to help make future business decisions.
The Client Trends Report is free and can be downloaded at m-m.net/whitepapers.
