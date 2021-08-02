People can now apply to the 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles per day to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances.
This year’s lottery will be open on recreation.gov from Aug. 1-31. Successful applicants will be notified in early September. Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available via recreation.gov on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Oct. 1.
There is no waiting list. Cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings.
Trips can be for a maximum of three days in length, and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.
Permit-holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trips.
All snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and successfully complete the free, online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program.
Anyone can take the course to learn about Park rules that help visitors safely enjoy the unique experience of winter in Yellowstone while also protecting Park resources. All snowmobiles must meet the Park’s New Best Available Technology standard.
To learn more about planning a winter trip to Yellowstone, visit Explore in Winter.
