Yellowstone Regional Airport has faced several challenges over the past few years from Covid halting travel to Delta Airlines halting flights to and from Cody.
“The airport’s issue is we have a reduced number of flights,” said Aaron Buck, airport manager at YRA.
Nevertheless, he gave a fairly good prognosis for the airport during the Park County Travel Council meeting July 21.
Buck reported that though the YRA is receiving only three flights a day, compared to last year when the airport was getting four or five flights a day, those flights are running at 87% capacity, bringing in about 900 people a week to Cody.
“July is going to be down, but if you look at the year as a whole, we’ve done 6,000 more people this year to date than last year to date,” Buck said. “It’s not so much of a slow season anymore. We’re looking at a more rounded season as far as flying people.”
During a phone call with the Cody Enterprise, Buck said there were several explanations for the better than expected flying season so far.
One explanation is the airport has been busy the first half of the year.
“January through June has been awesome and amazing, and the flights have been fairly full even in winter,” Buck said.
Buck added that June has been one of the best months for the airport this year.
“Even though we’re going to have a down July,” he said, “it’s gonna actually all even out, and we’ll still be ahead.”
And, this year’s closure of Jackson Hole Airport for runway reconstruction and renovations boosted flights at YRA this year, Buck said.
“April and May were really big this year because Jackson Hole [Airport] was closed,” he said. “Their runway was closed for a while so we had an extra flight or two a day because of that, so that’s helped our numbers.”
YRA is also seeing more local use, boosting its volume further.
“We attribute the high numbers in the winter to having more locals fly and use the airport on a more regular basis for their personal travel and business travel,” Buck said. “We are seeing a good number of locals flying in and out in the winter and summer.”
He reported to the travel council that a good amount of people are using YRA to fly to Texas, California and Seattle.
Buck also expects the $6.4 million terminal project at YRA, which the travel council recently approved, to further boost the airport’s flights in the future.
The terminal project, which will take 14 to 15 months to construct, will improve the traveler’s experience at YRA, Buck said at the travel council meeting.
“It will be less cramped, and you’ll get through TSA a little bit faster,” Buck said. “You’ll actually have a place to put your belt back on and stuff like that.”
There will be more space for those waiting for flights and more space for bags.
“It’ll be a little more convenient for the traveler,” Buck said.
In the future, Buck hopes to install more T-hangars with the rest of the airport’s CARES funding.
“This project will prepare us for larger aircraft and for additional aircraft at the same time,” Buck said. “The whole goal is to make the terminal area ... have additional space for people so that when we do have more flights at the same time or bigger planes, we will have room for those passengers.”
And, though Delta pulled out of YRA last year, Buck is optimistic it will return in 2024. In the meantime, he is also optimistic about a possible YRA partnership with another carrier.
“Alaska Airlines told us that their goal was to have a hub in Boise, Idaho, and then we’d fly that direction ... so it would be a connection flight,” Buck said.
During the travel council meeting, Buck affirmed that he’ll pitch the airport to Alaska Airlines.
“I haven’t got any dates yet, but I think we’re going to be able to at least push the airport, pitch what we have and pitch service to the community,” he said.
Even when the tourist season ends and YRA returns to its normal two flights a day operation, Buck remains optimistic.
“I think the demand for travel is picking up, and as long as there’s pilots, we’re going to have planes to fly in and out of Cody, he said.”
