Park County will now have an additional $384,518 in its coffers after being granted an additional round of CARES Act money from the Wyoming Office of State Land and Investments in early December. The state granted 100% of the applied-for funds.
Most of the funds will go to information and technology costs, including two new servers, cameras and Microsoft Surface tablets. The primary reason behind this request was to continue conducting business in the event a strong COVID-19 resurgence shuts down all of Park County’s facilities for an extended period.
Under that scenario, county employees would have to conduct all business remotely. In order to facilitate communications between employees and the public, a virtual communications platform has to be established with devices and additional servers.
Other outlays planned for the courthouse are touchless water fountains and the hiring of more contact tracers for virus mitigation.
Park County Landfill is also requesting $3,583 to assist in the upgrade of the heavy equipment operator building located at the Powell Landfill facility to meet requirements set forth by the Center for Disease Control regarding COVID-19.
The funds are only reimbursed to the county after being spent, so the grand total received will likely end up being less than what was approved.
Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson said the amount could actually end up being substantially less, as items must be shipped out by Tuesday in order to qualify for reimbursement, only 12 days after the money was approved.
The county already received $1.4 million in CARES Act funding for wages and other costs associated with mitigating the coronavirus March 1-June 30.
Pre-planning forecasting does any of that make sense to you commissioners
