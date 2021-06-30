WNE – The deaths of seven more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the seven died between February and earlier this month. Their deaths brought to 747 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
Two older Park County women died earlier this month, one of whom was hospitalized for treatment.
Other victims included a Natrona County man who died in February and a Natrona County woman who died earlier this month after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Other victims included an older Crook County man and a Laramie County man who died earlier this month and a Platte County man who died in May. All three were hospitalized.
