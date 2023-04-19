Carolyn Aune mug.jpg

Minutes mattered for Paisleigh Williams’ life, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield told jurors in his opening statement on April 17, which marked the first day of Carolyn Aune’s murder trial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.