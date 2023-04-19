Minutes mattered for Paisleigh Williams’ life, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield told jurors in his opening statement on April 17, which marked the first day of Carolyn Aune’s murder trial.
“If there had not been a delay in care for the injuries Paisleigh Williams suffered ... it likely would not have been fatal,” he said.
Hatfield told the jurors the state would “present everything we have” to prove that Aune committed murder in the first degree.
He said he intended to show Aune not only “did the act that ultimately led to [Paisleigh’s] death,” but that she did so recklessly by not getting medical attention for Paisleigh, as someone who was responsible for the child’s welfare.
Hatfield said a total of 26 witnesses would be called, and those witnesses would “show there was not one instance of child abuse but multiple instances that were inflicted on Paisleigh” during the time frame of January to March of 2021.
“Those instances of child abuse cumulatively led to her death,” he said.
Elisabeth Trefonas, counsel for Aune, started her opening statement describing the case as a “horrific” one.
“The evidence in this case is going to show you what happened to Paisleigh is shocking, appalling and horrific,” she said, telling jurors that the 2-year-old’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
“No one is arguing against that,” she continued. “The evidence from medical experts will show you that.”
But she said it was not Aune who committed the child abuse.
“The evidence may show you she was injured over time,” Trefonas said. “Notably, that whole time, [Paisleigh’s father] Moshe Williams was in her life ... It was Moshe who inflicted that blunt force trauma.”
Trefonas told jurors they could expect to hear testimony from Aune on what happened on March 26, the night Paisleigh suffered the blunt force trauma that ended her life.
“There are two adults who know exactly what happened that night, and you’re going to hear from one of them,” she said.
The trial, Trefonas added, will show that Aune never inflicted physical injury on Paisleigh.
“She did not harm Paisleigh,” Trefonas said. “She doesn’t even believe in spanking, let alone what you’re going to see and hear about Paisleigh.”
A timeline of events
During their opening statements, Hatfield and Trefonas also offered a timeline of events.
Hatfield went first, saying that the latest instance of child abuse occurred on March 25, 2021, when Williams took Paisleigh to the doctor for an injury to her collar bone.
From that point on, until Williams brought Paisleigh to the ER on March 27, she was sick, throwing up multiple times, he said.
Williams, Hatfield told jurors, called a church member the morning of March 27, saying “Paisleigh is throwing up, and I don’t know what to do.”
The church member told Williams to take Paisleigh to the hospital, but he responded, “She’s beaten from head to toe. I’m a Black man. I can’t do that. They’ll think I did it,” Hatfield said.
Trefonas’ timeline began the night of March 26.
She said the blunt force trauma that led to Paisleigh’s death occurred after Aune gave her a bath at 7:30 p.m. that night.
“Aune will tell you as she bathed Paisleigh, she noticed small bruises,” Trefonas said. “The reason she only sees those bruises then is because the trauma occurred after that.”
After the bath, Paisleigh continued throwing up and Williams “was getting pretty frustrated,” Trefonas said.
She told the jurors that Aune “hears a really loud commotion in the bathroom,” that “she tried to stop something from escalating” and that the moment “had gotten violent.”
It is that interaction that Aune will testify about in the coming days, Trefonas said.
State calls its first witness
During the second day of the trial, Hatfield showed a series of 25 photos, and called Cody Sgt. Juston Wead to explain them.
Wead had taken the photos on March 27, 2021, when Paisleigh was brought to the ER.
Wead said they showed a scrape under Paisleigh’s chin, bruising along her scalp and hairline, bruising on the right leg and knee, bruising on her lower back, upper buttocks and upper left shoulder, and swelling along her forehead and scalp.
Wead said Williams couldn’t provide any explanation for Paisleigh’s injuries.
His only response was “a repetition of ‘I don’t know what happened,’ ‘I don’t beat my children,’ ‘I don’t know how they occurred,’” Wead said.
According to Wead’s testimony, Aune became the caretaker of Williams’ two children beginning in February of 2021.
When Paisleigh passed away on April 4, 2021, Wead was present for her autopsy, when he learned that in addition to the blunt force trauma, Paisleigh had suffered “prolonged child abuse,” evidenced by rib fractures in various stages of healing, a collarbone fracture, a neck vertebrae fracture and hand bone fractures.
And, the injuries to Paisleigh’s head were sustained from a hard impact against a wall or the ground, he said.
In her cross examination of Wead, Trefonas said Williams was the one who took measures to create an alibi and that he blamed others for Paisleigh’s injuries.
“Moshe’s story doesn’t add up from the beginning,” she said. “Nothing he really said would match the injuries you found on Paisleigh’s body.”
“You have no idea how those injuries actually occurred,” she added.
Trefonas said it was Williams who texted the photo of Paisleigh’s fractured hand to a friend; it was Williams who performed internet searches on various injuries; and it was Williams who suggested to Aune they get married.
“[Aune] thought it was strange for Moshe to want to get married,” Trefonas said. “She thought it was Moshe looking for [spousal] privilege” of not testifying against your spouse.
The trial of Carolyn Aune is set to continue for eight more days.
