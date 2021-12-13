When in doubt, add some laughter.
And maybe a Nerf gun or two.
After struggling to find any presents for herself, Hailey Christopherson, 12, couldn’t resist getting two of the classic dart-shooting plastic toys — a huge one for herself and a much, much smaller one shaped like a banana for her sister, during the Shop with a Cop event Wednesday evening at Walmart.
“I could get a Nerf gun to shoot at my sister,” she said, after picking out a board game.
“Then let’s go look at guns, Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Lisa Cooke said, laughing, as they moved down the aisle.
Cooke, a Meeteetse resident like Christopherson, and detention deputy Sophia Macik, both sporting Santa hats, laughed and high-fived as the preteen realized the wisdom of her choice.
After a year when law enforcement personnel shopped for their chosen area children all alone due to COVID concerns, everyone who participated, from the uniformed officers to the Walmart employees assisting with wide-eyed children often leading the way, was happy for the event to be back to normal.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Cody Police patrol officer Rachael Boydston as she pushed a cart filled with pink boxes of Barbie Dolls and art sets, along with cars for 7-year-old Harleigh Rednour’s older brother.
“I think it gives officers an opportunity to interact with younger kids,” Boydston said. “It gives a good impression of who we are, what we’re all about.”
The program, once again spearheaded by Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Rodney Miears, gives area youngsters whose families may not have the means to purchase many presents a chance to be Santa Claus’ helpers for their families.
It requires a collaborative effort. Area businesses help raise funds for the children to spend, officers from all over the Big Horn Basin offer their services as partners in the shopping experience, and Walmart provides a grant, a free bag of cereal and an associate for each group to tally up costs.
Walmart employee Brittany Brown was helping for the second time and, as she looked at Rednour’s loaded cart, smiled.
“It’s just really seeing their faces, seeing what they get,” she said. “It’s the holiday season, it’s fun.”
CPD detective Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk and Preston Jolout, 10, have been teamed up for four years now, and as they waited in the lobby before the start of shopping, Jolout displayed his advance preparation by pulling out a yellow, lined sheet of paper with his shopping list.
The list included gifts for everyone in his family, but he was able to check off his own big gift first, a hoverboard, when he spotted it on a display just inside the store. Most importantly: It was in his favorite color.
“I love green hoverboards,” he said. “That’s my most favorite color.”
Then, Heydenberk and Jolout proceeded to search for a red spatula for Jolout’s mother, and the shopping continued.
“I always make sure he makes it,” Heydenberk said.
“He’s fun to shop with,” Jolout added.
While some of the pairs were veterans of the event, there were a number of officers and children getting to share the experience for the first time.
Deputy Bill Brown was prepared in advance to shepherd the Santiago siblings.
“I’m just going to let them go nutty,” he said.
While some children went wild and some worked through lists, others took the time to browse through the aisles.
Edgar Lopez, 11, said he was focusing on getting some gifts for his sister first.
CPD patrol officer Thomas Wilshusen, partnered with Lopez for his first experience with the program, said he was thrilled to be able to give back to the community in such a way.
The children also put on display the spirit of the season, as many prioritized family members.
Hailey Christopherson and Kaylin Bass, 13 (almost 14), live with their grandfather in Meeteetse and both mused about what to get him.
Bass thought up an idea before going inside.
“I might get him some kind of toy train, he likes those kind of things,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.