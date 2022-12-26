So many families and individuals are just a paycheck, an accident or an illness away from having to rely on the generous support of others just to get by, and there isn’t a worse time of year for struggling families than the holidays.
For those needing support to ensure a merry Christmas, fortunately there is a motivated, dedicated group of local volunteers willing to accept the challenge year after year.
Holiday Helpers has been providing a memorable Christmas to disadvantaged Cody residents through hours of labor, the kindness of strangers and the spirit of the season for over three decades, and this year the organization keeps on giving.
“We just do it because we love it,” said Holiday Helpers volunteer of 12 years Donna Blaylock. “We always say it’s not a hand-out, it’s a hand-up.”
The nonprofit organization has given thousands of gifts away to children and adults throughout the years, providing a wide variety of items — from tires to turkeys and everything in between.
To qualify, families and individuals go to the Wyoming Department of Family Services and fill out a form provided by Holiday Helpers. Each family is assigned a number, and the group tries to fill the order on the form.
Financial support comes from the community, and gifts are donated at drop boxes and fundraisers such as the Cody Center for the Performing Arts’ Taking Care of Christmas and the Elks Lodge toy drive.
“The Elks Lodge toy drive is the biggest toy drive of the year,” said Jacque Sims, who has been the engine behind Holiday Helpers for over 20 years. “This year they got enough toys to fill the staircase of the lodge. It was amazing.”
But it isn’t just toys that are given away. Once the group managed to donate a car to someone desperate for transportation, and the items people ask for can be just the necessities, ranging from clothes to toilet paper to Polident to diapers.
“You’d be amazed what people ask for,” Blaylock said. “It’s personal products, hygiene products, paper towels. I take it for granted that when I go to the store I can buy what I want. We have to remember there are people out there who can’t do that.”
A core group of five or so and a number of volunteers keep Holiday Helpers running smoothly.
A handful of volunteers load up their vehicles and transport boxes full of gifts to those who don’t have the means of picking up the presents themselves. Sims herself was out the door one Saturday to travel to the house of one 88-year-old man who requested Depends to make sure she and the crew could secure the proper size.
“I think it’s teens that are the hardest to get gifts for,” Blaylock said. “Everyone wants to donate toys, but the teen stuff is more expensive and a bigger challenge.”
Teens request more specific items geared toward their age, but Holiday Helpers manages to come up with things like hoodies, tool sets, movie passes and gift cards.
For the younger kids, 10-year-old Dominic Higbie — who has been volunteering with Holiday Helpers for the past four or five years now — can help fill the orders with the perfect age- and gender- appropriate gifts stocked on the shelves.
“Kids really like Legos, bikes,” Higbie said. “They like Nerf guns, too, and everyone gets a teddy bear.”
For volunteer Nancy Liebert, being a part of Holiday Helpers is a way to spread joy and remember the help she and her family received at the holidays.
“When I was a kid, I can remember two or three weeks before Christmas, some organization would bring three big 55-gallon black bags to our house filled with stuff,” Liebert said. “As a kid it didn’t register, but mom would lock the bags away. I realized later those bags were filled with what we got for Christmas. So this is a way of giving back.”
After 15 years of volunteering she has gotten to see the impact Holiday Helpers has made on the community.
“I can remember when I first started volunteering, people would come pick up gifts and they would be crying, and then they would have us all crying,” Liebert said. “They appreciate it, and you don’t know the need is that great until you get involved. People need to see it to believe it.”
The home base of Holiday Helpers changes year-to-year as warehouse space is donated from different individuals and businesses.
This year it was Basin Mechanical of Cody that donated a large space on Rumsey Avenue to the group where they spent hours building shelves, wrapping gifts and organizing the mountain of donations, all in the freezing cold.
“For the first couple of weeks we didn’t have any heat here,” Liebert said. “The heating system was older than we are and it took time to get it fixed. I would go home at night and have to take a warm bath.”
Holiday Helpers goes to extremes to make sure everyone enjoys a special Christmas, but it wouldn’t be possible without an outpouring of support from the Cody and Powell communities.
“We couldn’t do it without the community; we are just the middle man,” Sims said. “We try to make things fair for every family. If one kid gets five gifts, the other kid gets five gifts, and sometimes it’s just something simple. We gave away two toilet seats and a plunger this year.”
But no matter how insignificant a gift may seem, each one is wrapped with the hope of spreading the joy the holidays bring.
“We like to say every gift is wrapped with love,” Liebert said. “It’s all about showing love to one another, and God willing, I will back next year.”
